Simulating Cable TV

[Wrongdog Recons] suffers from a severe case of nostalgia. His earlier project simulated broadcast TV, and he was a little surprised at how popular the project was on GitHub. As people requested features, he realized that he could create a simulated cable box and emulate a 1990s-era cable TV system. Of course, you also needed a physical box, which turned into another project. You can see more about the project in the video below.

Inside is, unsurprisingly, a Raspberry Pi. Then you have to pretend to be a cable TV scheduler and organize your different video files for channels. You can interleave commercials and station breaks.

One addition was a scheduler so you could set up things like football games only play during football season. You can also control timing so you don’t get beer commercials during Saturday morning cartoons.

We were especially impressed with the program guide channel that lets you see what’s playing, just like an old-style cable system. The simulation even plays trash TV in the morning and bizarre commercials post-midnight.

If you are tired of having to decide what to watch, this might be for you. If you want to simulate the earliest pay TV, you’ll need a coin slot. We wonder if the simulator could do a local origination weather channel.