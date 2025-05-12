Print PLA In PLA With A Giant Molecular Model Kit

It isn’t too often we post a hack that’s just a pure 3D print with no other components, but for this Giant Molecular Model kit by [3D Printy], we’ll make an exception. After all, even if you print with PLA every day, how often do you get to play with its molecular bonds? (If you want to see that molecule, check out the video after the break.)

There are multiple sizes of bonds to represent bond lengths, and two styles: flexible and firm. Flexible bonds are great for multiple covalent bonds, like carbon-carbon bonds in organic molecules. The bonds clip to caps that screw in to the atoms; alternately a bond-cap can screw the atoms together directly. A plethora of atoms is available, in valence values from one to four. The two-bond atom has 180 and 120-degree variations for greater accuracy. In terms of the chemistry this kit could represent, you’re only limited by your imagination and how long you are willing to spend printing atoms and bonds.

[3D Printy] was kind enough to release the whole lot as CC0 Public Domain, so we might be seeing these at craft fairs, as there’s nothing to keep you from selling the prints. Honestly, we can only hope; from an educational standpoint, this is a much better use of plastic than endless flexy dragons.

