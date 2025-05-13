Thermal Monocular Brings The Heat At 10X

[Project 326] is following up on his thermal microscope with a thermal telescope or, more precisely, a thermal monocular. In fact, many of the components and lenses in this project are the same as those in the microscope, so you could cannibalize that project for this one, if you wanted.

During the microscope project, [Project 326] noted that first-surface mirrors reflect IR as well as visible light. The plan was to make a Newtonian telescope for IR instead of light. While the resulting telescope worked with visible light, the diffraction limit prevented it from working for its intended purpose.

Shifting to a Keplerian telescope design was more productive. One of the microscope lenses got a new purpose, and he sourced new objective lenses that were relatively inexpensive.

The lens sets allow for 5X and 10X magnification. The lenses do reduce the sensitivity, but the telescope did work quite well. If you consider that the lenses are made to focus cutting lasers and not meant for use in imaging devices, it seems like an excellent result.

