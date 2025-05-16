For a while now part of my email signature has been a quote from a Hackaday commenter insinuating that an article I wrote was created by a “Dumb AI”. You have my sincerest promise that I am a humble meatbag scribe just like the rest of you, indeed one currently nursing a sore shoulder due to a sporting injury, so I found the comment funny in a way its writer probably didn’t intend. Like many in tech, I maintain a skepticism about the future role of large-language-model generative AI, and have resisted the urge to drink the Kool-Aid you will see liberally flowing at the moment.
Hackaday Is Part Of The Machine
As you’ll no doubt be aware, these large language models work by gathering a vast corpus of text, and doing their computational tricks to generate their output by inferring from that data. They can thus create an artwork in the style of a painter who receives no reward for the image, or a book in the voice of an author who may be struggling to make ends meet. From the viewpoint of content creators and intellectual property owners, it’s theft on a grand scale, and you’ll find plenty of legal battles seeking to establish the boundaries of the field.
Anyway, once an LLM has enough text from a particular source, it can do a pretty good job of writing in that style. ChatGPT for example has doubtless crawled the whole of Hackaday, and since I’ve written thousands of articles in my nearly a decade here, it’s got a significant corpus of my work. Could it write in my style? As it turns out, yes it can, but not exactly. I set out to test its forging skill.
In Which I Meet My Digital Impostor
A couple of weeks ago I covered the news of the impending re-entry of a failed Soviet Venus mission stuck in orbit since 1972. It’s a fascinating story because the craft may survive the experience, and it’s possible that by the time you read this it might have been retrieved. I asked ChatGPT to provide me with a 200 word article on the story “in the voice of the Hackaday writer Jenny List”. Here’s what it came up with:
In the early days of the Space Race, the Soviet Union launched a bold bid to reach Venus: the Venera missions. Among them was Kosmos 482, a 1972 mission that never made it past Earth’s gravity. Now, over five decades later, its descent craft is finally coming home—with a bang.
Kosmos 482 was intended to deliver a lander to Venus, but due to a malfunction in its upper stage, it was stranded in a highly elliptical orbit around Earth. Encased in a semi-spherical titanium shell, the descent craft—designed to survive the brutal atmosphere of Venus—has been orbiting quietly, steadily losing altitude. By early May 2025, that orbit had decayed to a precarious 232 x 136 km, setting the stage for an uncontrolled reentry around May 10th.
Unlike typical space debris, Kosmos 482’s reentry carries a bit more drama. Built to endure Venus’s hellish surface, the lander is expected to survive Earth’s atmospheric plunge mostly intact. Impact predictions estimate it will hit the ground at about 65-70 m/s, roughly the speed of a meteorite, packing the punch of a 500 kg hunk of Soviet engineering.
With an orbital inclination of 51.95 degrees, it could come down anywhere between 52°N and 52°S, adding an element of unpredictability. One thing is certain: after 53 years in limbo, Kosmos 482 is finally coming back to Earth—whether we’re ready or not.
Reading it is a fascinating experience, because superficially it feels like a Hackaday piece. It has my vague style with some phrases such as “packing the punch of a 500 kg hunk of Soviet engineering“. It’s casual in its language, and it’s captured my wordiness; in contrast to the more terse style it does when for example I ask it to do the same thing in the voice of my colleague Al Williams. It fails though in several senses, I feel it doesn’t capture my sentence style and the very British way I use punctuation, it relies on far more figures than I would put in a piece, and perhaps most importantly it has no inference. It relies only on the facts it can find, indeed those figures are a sign of it overusing them, and it doesn’t go further in commenting on any likely outcomes. In my human-written version of the same piece I finished up by speculating on who would own it if retrieved, and anything of that nature is absent in its output.
Don’t Worry, Humans Still Needed
So it’s clear from the above that while it can write something which is superficially coverage of the same story in my voice when writing a Hackaday piece, it still fails at the task in hand. Where we would try to give a little introduction, background and comment to the story, it instead presents only a summary of facts it has found. The fact that it can’t infer beyond the story is reassuring, because it means we meat-based Hackaday scribes still have the edge. There are many people who will tell you to look for certain words as clues to AI-written text, but the truth is much simpler. Look for the human touch.
22 thoughts on “ChatGPT & Me. ChatGPT Is Me!”
What’s with the “/s”? Is this reddit already?
It is the font throwing you off. They italicized the word “is” to add emphasis which makes it look like a “/s”.
In the title? That’s “is”, but the italics and all-caps font make it look like a /s.
that’s known as markdown italics, the only instance of /s is in m/s
Spectacular!
It is indeed missing the very best of what I enjoy about hackaday.
Not only is it missing the human touch of the story, it also misses the obvious links to the right to repair, and the gratuitous reference to overcrowding space, and the links at the bottom to additional articles about cubesats and the democratization of space flight by competitive and cheap launch capabilities.
Let me know if you’d like a critique of another AI’s response
Can you critique another hackaday spoof article?
How could this technology be applied to other fields?
” perhaps most importantly it has no inference”
It’s perfectly capable of inferring things. It can be difficult to get it to express what you want, particularly if you’re vague in your ask. You went looking for things you didn’t ask of it however.
It is fundamentally incapable of inference, because it does not analyze the data it has – it merely combines it according to probability.
Any inference that ChatGPT makes has to already exist in some form in its training set. In other words, enough people have had to have said the same thing, made the same inference in different ways, so it would have a fighting chance of appearing in the output.
Of course ChatGPT can generate a sentence that nobody has ever said before – that’s easy – and therefore it can theoretically produce a sentence of inference that is produced by ChatGPT itself.
But, that’s not because it took in knowledge and made conclusions out of it, but because of random dumb luck in combining words. That’s infinite monkeys banging on typewriters kind of stuff.
Nice. And where is the hack?
This looks like a personal blog.
The reason is that the LLM has to mix sources. It cannot exactly pull only the style from one example and only the contents from another, because it’s based on summing markov chains. It’s all just data to the model, it doesn’t actually know the difference between content and style, so it ends up mixing both. LLMs and other generative AI tend to “regress towards the mean” in this manner – the result tends to resemble the average of the training set, or the subsets that were selected by the prompt.
So if you ask it to write a piece of text in person A’s voice, but replace the contents with something that person B said, the resulting style will be something in between – unless it can find pieces of text where A said the same thing as B, in which case it can emphasize A’s style instead of B. For other parts, it will lean towards how B said it.
Since the LLM isn’t pulling data exclusively from something that Jenny wrote, but it includes various other pieces of text as well that relate to the matter, or which happen to be included by accident, the sum probability that it follows is never quite like the original. It’s like Jenny, but more average.
Or, if you ask ChatGPT to reproduce anyone’s style, it’s probably going to include 1 ppm of Tim Curry in it.
Jenny is whistling past the graveyard here. ChatGPT didn’t speculate on who would own the fallen satellite because she didn’t ask it to. It would be perfectly capable of doing so. I use ChatGPT quite a lot … it has LOTS of flaws and is often just plain wrong. But it keeps getting better and better, and if I ask it to generate a Hackaday article on a random technical subject based upon something it found elsewhere (which is EXACTLY what HaD authors do) it is going to do a pretty good job of it.
I recently asked ChatGPT if it thought AI would become sentient with time and scale. It replied that sentience doesn’t even have an agreed definition yet, and that there is currently no proof that scale alone would get the job done. It even suggested that it’s possible true sentience requires some sort of biological element that hardware will never replicate (how’s that for speculation, Jenny?). The most interesting part of ChatGPT’s reply to me, though, was when it said that while AI might never become sentient, it might be the case that AI gets to the point where humans can’t tell the difference.
For example:
https://chatgpt.com/share/68277e9c-2c24-8001-873b-aa8c9203ec02
The task was to generate an article in their style, and that would include such speculations if ChatGPT had actually picked up how Jenny tends to write articles. Style extends to the choice of contents.
The irony is, the way it gets better is by people writing code to catch and handle exceptions and special cases, making it a form of human intelligence, otherwise known as a Mechanical Turk.
That’s just short of quoting John Searle. ChatGPT doesn’t pull the stuff it says out of thin air, or make any sort of inferences or guesses based on data. If it says something might be this or that, it is saying so because a lot of people have said the same thing.
Jenny, thank you so much for all you do, especially doing my code homework for me- Your services are invaluable (especially if you were to ask ChatGPT for your fair share of their profiteering)
I feel you about the commenters. They really bring this site down to a lower level than it should be at. It’s a shame really, becuase it could be fixed – and a more friendly, non-combative, interesting discussion could take place.
As I have often joked, if AI had to do surgery on someone’s tennis elbow, it would first remove the heart so the patient didn’t die….
It definitely gets better all the time and I am constantly in awe of its ability to help me with schematics or bits of code BUT it tends to get an idea fixe and god help you if it wants to predict code from another version of whatever sdk/ide/versioned library than you are working with. You could hit it with a stick and it would still try the same version over and over until it is either debugged or man or machine give up lol. All in all it is way more efficient than posting to a forum, waiting days or weeks for somebody to gatekeep or berate you, and still not have come any closer to an answer. AI will often overexplain things in a good way so I will spot something to focus on or a parameter or function I had no clue even existed (who can know them all lol?) so I even learn something which is cool. The absolute best part though is it is not a dick about things and is even pretty good about keeping me upbeat when a project drags on. It will list what we have accomplished so far and the finish line does not seem so far away and it acknowledges project fatigue and frustration and the need for mental health breaks etc. If I had this as a young teen there is no telling how many magnitudes further along I would be than I am with things but that is life. Glad I got to ride a bike to return a vhs tape and tuned the antenna to get cartoons on a saturday morning and play in a creek. It is nice though as long as you keep a side eye on what it is trying to do.
“The absolute best part though is it is not a dick about things”
Suddenly I understand why people use the AI for possiby-dodgy advice. Better that than go to human netizens and get possibly-dodgy advice with heaping sides of condescention and attitude.
Ask it to generate comments for your articles in the style which your articles are commonly commented on.
What a horrendous article.
