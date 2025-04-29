There’s An Venusian Spacecraft Coming Our Way

It’s not unusual for redundant satellites, rocket stages, or other spacecraft to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere. Usually they pass unnoticed or generate a spectacular light show, and very rarely a few pieces make it to the surface of the planet. Coming up though is something entirely different, a re-entry of a redundant craft in which the object in question might make it to the ground intact. To find out more about the story we have to travel back to the early 1970s, and Kosmos-482. It was a failed Soviet Venera mission, and since its lander was heavily over-engineered to survive entry into the Venusian atmosphere there’s a fascinating prospect that it might survive Earth re-entry.
At the time of writing the re-entry is expected to happen on the 10th of May, but as yet due to its shallow re-entry angle it is difficult to predict where it might land. It is thought to be about a metre across and to weigh just under 500 kilograms, and its speed upon landing is projected to be between 60 and 80 metres per second. Should it hit land rather than water then, its remains are thought to present an immediate hazard only in its direct path.
Were it to be recovered it would be a fascinating artifact of the Space Race, and once the inevitable question of its ownership was resolved — do marine salvage laws apply in space? –we’d expect it to become a world class museum exhibit. If that happens, we look forward to bringing you our report if possible.
This craft isn’t the only surviving relic of the Space Race out there, though it may be the only one we have a chance of seeing up-close. Some of the craft from that era are even still alive.
Header: Moini, CC0.
LOL I look forward to reading it if possible.
I wonder if there’s even the slightest chance someone could trick it into deploying its parachutes… Might be a project for a (very) ambitious hacker.
Anybody happen to know a single thing about Soviet systems of that era?
The batteries are long, long, long dead. Events like parachute deploy would have been controlled by timers and accelerometers anyway.
Yeah I figure the batteries are definitely gonezo. I wasn’t sure what kind of peripheral hardware might exist, such as if it has solar connected to the lander before it separates from the orbiter.. sure would be nice if the Soviets used something mechanical and simple to deploy the chutes through air pressure, but then the pressure for the design probably won’t be something you’re likely to find inside Earth’s atmosphere…
Curious if anyone has details on what the power or parachute systems were from that side of the wall in that era, for curiosity’s sake as much as anything else.
