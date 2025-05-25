2025 Pet Hacks Contest: A Water Fountain For Your Cat

Part of the charm of having a cat in your life is that by their nature these animals are very interactive. They will tell you in no uncertain terms when something in their lives needs attention, for example when their water dish is empty. But why not give them a drinking fountain all of their own? It’s what [supermarioprof] did for their adorable ginger cat [Piki Piki], providing a cat-operated trickle of water on demand.

It’s a simple enough device in its operation, but very well constructed. There’s a small basin with a train, and a water cistern valve operated by the cat placing a paw on a lever. This starts a trickle of water, from which they can lap as much as they like.

The physical construction comes courtesy of some laser-cut ply, and what looks like some 3D print work. It’s certainly easy to operate for the cat, and has worked reliably for a few years now.

This project is part of the 2025 Pet Hacks contest, so expect to see more in the same vein. If your cat’s life is improved by one of your projects, consider making an entry yourself!