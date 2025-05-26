To paraphrase The Simpsons: plastics are the solution to – and cause of – all of mankind’s problems. Nowhere is this more clear in the phenomenon of microplastics. Some have suggested that alternative bioplastics made out of starch could be the solution here, as the body might be able to digest and disassemble these plastic fragments better. Unfortunately, a team of Chinese researchers put this to the test using mice, with the results suggesting that starch-based plastics do not change the harm to tissues and organs.
We previously looked at this harm from micro- and nanoplastics (MNP), with humans and their brains at autopsy showing a strong correlation between disease and presence of MNPs. In this recent study mice were split up into three groups, for either no, low or high levels of these bioplastics in their food. At autopsy, the mice exposed to the bioplastics all showed damage to organs, including the same gene-regulation issues and inflammation markers as seen with other plastics.
Despite these results, researchers question how useful these results are, as they pertain to modified starches with known biodegradability issues, while starch by itself is absolutely digestible when it’s in the form of potato chips, for instance. Perhaps the trick here is to make bioplastics that are still useful as plastics, and yet as harmless to ingest as said potato chips.
Not that we recommend eating bioplastics, mind you; potato chips are definitely tastier.
8 thoughts on “Mouse Model Suggests Starch-Based Plastics Are Still Bad For You”
Well if it helps, PLA isn’t a starch-based plastic. It’s a lactic acid based plastic, or often a lactide based plastic, with plenty of catalysts and plasticizers and other goodies in there too, but usually no starch. For contrast, pasta is actually a starch-based plastic, and I don’t think mice are harmed by eating spaghetti.
It’s important to know what things are actually made of!
On a general note, at what point are they going to declare a material “not harmful enough to warrant any reaction”? Or, are they going to follow the statistical evidence all the way down to zero and call it dangerous if they can prove any ill effect whatsoever?
I’m reminded of a youtube video about the hazards of mining wastes and the tailings commonly left behind in open piles. The narrator of the video was walking around a sand pit in Romania and tried to ask around whether or not the sand was directly harmful or toxic to them – whether they should be walking there. They couldn’t figure out anything – no specific chemical or metal that was in it – so for dramatic effect they said “This sand contains silicates which contribute to silicosis, a dangerous lung disease.”. That is, they said the sand contains sand, which when inhaled contributes to Miner’s lung disease, as any old sand in the lungs would.
Concerning silicosis, there is an enormous difference between sand and finer dust. Even if sand gets inhaled, the particles won’t reach the most delicate parts of the lungs and will be expelled via the normal mucus system. Fine dust that does reach much deeper into the lungs is a serious problem. And freslhly dug up mining waste will have much more fine dust in it.
The very finest dust gets dissolved or washed away by rain pretty quickly.
And it doesn’t change the point. Any dust you kick up off the ground is going to contain some amount of fine silicate particles, which are technically contributing to lung diseases. It was simply sensationalism to make the situation seem like they were sitting on another Chernobyl with that particular pile of sand.
I don’t remember plastic being the “solution to and cause of all our problems”. I thought it was alcohol. From the Simpsons
That’s why they paraphrased, instead of quoted.
Paraphrasing doesn’t change the original meaning.
It’s not paraphrasing but parodying.
“as harmless to ingest as said potato chips.”
Looking at the girth of my fellow Americans, I am not sure the potato chip is that harmless.
