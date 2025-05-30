Today In Edinburgh: The Open Source Hardware Summit

Just a quickie for anyone who is in the neighborhood, today the annual Open Source Hardware Summit conference starts in Edinburg, Scotland. If you’re able to make it, it’s a microcosm of the open-source hardware world, and full of great talks and great hackers.

If you’re not in Scotland, they have a livestream on YouTube that you should check out, as well as a Discord server for discussions during the event. It’s going on right now!