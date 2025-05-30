You Wouldn’t Download A Skateboard?

At the end of the day, a skateboard boils down to a plank of wood with some wheels. They are wonderfully simple and fun and cheap modes of transportation. But this is Hackaday, so we are not here to talk about any normal skateboard, but one you can download and print. [megalog_’s] Skateboard MK2 is made almost entirely of 3D printed plastic, save some nuts and bolts.

The board’s four piece deck comes in at a modest 55cm length and features a rather stylish hexagonal pattern for grip. While you could presumably bring your own trucks, 3D printable ones are provided as well. The pieces bolt together to create a fairly strong deck with the option to make a rather stylish two tone print if you have the printer for it. Where the pieces meet is also the location of the truck mounting, further increasing the board’s strength. The weakest point is where the tail meets the main deck, which if pressed down to wheelie or ollie, the print breaks apart at the layer lines.

While you might be able to bring your own trucks, all be it with some modification to the deck, [megalog] also provided models for those as well. Not only were the bushings made of flexible TPE filament, but the outer wheel tire is too. It’s a little strange to see a wheel tire combo on a skateboard, when they are traditionally over moulded plastic with enough tire that you would be forgiven for thinking there is no wheel. While some reported using the more traditional threaded rod, the trucks used a metal rod with shaft collars to attach the wheels.

This is a neatly executed skateboard build with a well thought out design. Let us know in the comments if you will (or have) made one yourself! While you’re at it, maybe cast your own resin wheels for it!