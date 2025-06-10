Our hacker [Valve Child] wrote in to let us know about his Back to the Future lunchbox cyberdeck.

Great Scott! This is so awesome. We’re not sure what we should say, or where we should begin. A lot of you wouldn’t have been there, on July 3rd, 1985, nearly forty years ago. But we were there. Oh yes, we were there. On that day the movie Back to the Future was released, along with the hit song from its soundtrack: Huey Lewis & The News – The Power Of Love.

For the last forty years Back to the Future has been inspiring nerds and hackers everywhere with its themes of time-travel and technology. If you know what to look for you will find references to the movie throughout nerd culture. The OUTATIME number plate behind Dave Jones in the EEVblog videos? Back to the Future. The Flux Capacitor for sale at the Australian electronics store Jaycar? Back to the Future. The EEVblog 121GW Multimeter? Back to the Future. But it’s not just those kooky Australians, it’s all over the place including Rick and Morty, The Big Bang Theory, Ready Player One, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Futurama, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, LEGO Dimensions, and more.

As [Valve Child] explains he has built this cyberdeck for use on his work bench from a lunchbox gifted to him by his children last Christmas. His cyberdeck is based on the Raspberry Pi 5 and includes a cool looking and completely unnecessary water cooling system, a flux capacitor which houses the power supply, voltage and current meters, an OLED display for temperature and other telemetry, a bunch of lighting for that futuristic aesthetic, and a Bluetooth boombox for 80’s flair. Click through to watch the video demonstration of this delightfully detailed cyberdeck and if you want check out the extra photos too.

We ran a search for “Back to the Future” in the Hackaday archives and found 73 articles that mentioned the movie! Over the years we’ve riffed on hoverboards, calculator watches, the DeLorean, and the slick Mr. Fusion unit; and long may we continue.