As there is no cure for celiac disease, people must stick to a gluten free diet to remain symptom-free. While this has become easier in recent years, scientists have found some promising results in mice for disabling the disease. [via ScienceAlert]
Since celiac is an auto-immune disorder, finding ways to alter the immune response to gluten is one area of investigation to alleviate the symptoms of the disease. Using a so-called “inverse vaccine,” researchers “engineered regulatory T cells (eTregs) modified to orthotopically express T cell receptors specific to gluten peptides could quiet gluten-reactive effector T cells.”
The reason these are called “inverse vaccines” is that, unlike a traditional vaccine that turns up the immune response to a given stimuli, this does the opposite. When the scientists tried the technique with transgenic mice, the mice exhibited resistance to the typical effects of the target gluten antigen and a related type on the digestive system. As with much research, there is still a lot of work to do, including testing resistance to other types of gluten and whether there are still long-term deleterious effects on true celiac digestive systems as the transgenic mice only had HLA-DQ2.5 reactivity.
If this sounds vaguely familiar, we covered “inverse vaccines” in more detail previously.
2 thoughts on “Hacking T Cells To Treat Celiac Disease”
Now they need to start looking at crohns/colitis T-cells, would be good to see some movement on that (pun definitely intended!!)
I wonder if one could “unvaccinate” a body enough to permanently stop it from rejecting a donor organ. Fun term by the way, definitely not gonna cause a stink
