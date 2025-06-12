Simple Open Source Photobioreactor

[Bhuvanmakes] says that he has the simplest open source photobioreactor. Is it? Since it is the only photobioreactor we are aware of, we’ll assume that it is. According to the post, other designs are either difficult to recreate since they require PC boards, sensors, and significant coding.

This project uses no microcontroller, so it has no coding. It also has no sensors. The device is essentially an acrylic tube with an air pump and some LEDs.

The base is 3D printed and contains very limited electronics. In addition to the normal construction, apparently, the cylinder has to be very clean before you introduce the bioreactant.

Of course, you also need something to bioreact, if that’s even a real word. The biomass of choice in this case was Scenedesmus algae. While photobioreactors are used in commercial settings where you need to grow something that requires light, like algae, this one appears to mostly be for decorative purposes. Sort of an aquarium for algae. Then again, maybe someone has some use for this. If that’s you, let us know what your plans are in the comments.

