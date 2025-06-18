BhangmeterV2 Answers The Question “Has A Nuke Gone Off?”

You might think that a nuclear explosion is not something you need a detector for, but clearly not everyone agrees. [Bigcrimping] has not only built one, the BhangmeterV2, but he has its output publicly posted at hasanukegoneoff.com, in case you can’t go through your day without checking if someone has nuked Wiltshire.
The Bhangmeter is based on an off-the-shelf “nuclear event detector”, the HSN-1000L by Power Device Corporation.
Interfacing to the HSN-1000L is very easy: you give it power, and it gives you a pin that stays HIGH unless it detects the characteristic gamma ray pulse of a nuclear event. The gamma ray pulse occurs at the beginning of a “nuclear event” precedes the EMP by some microseconds, and the blast wave by perhaps many seconds, so the HSN-1000 series seems be aimed at triggering an automatic shutdown that might help preserve electronics in the event of a nuclear exchange.
[Bigcrimping] has wired the HSN-1000L to a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W to create the BhangmeterV2. In the event of a nuclear explosion, it will log the time the nuclear event detector’s pin goes low, and the JSON log is pushed to the cloud, hopefully to a remote server that won’t be vaporized or bricked-by-EMP along with the BhangmeterV2. Since it is only detecting the gamma ray pulse, the BhangmeterV2 is only sensitive to nuclear events within line-of-sight, which is really not where you want to be relative to a nuclear event. Perhaps V3 will include other detection methods– maybe even a 3D-printed neutrino detector?
If you survive the blast this project is designed to detect, you might need a radiation detector to deal with the fallout. For identifying exactly what radionuclide contamination is present, you might want a gamma-ray spectrometer.
It’s a sad comment on the modern world that this hack feels both cold-war vintage and relevant again today. Thanks to [Tom] for the tip; if you have any projects you want to share, we’d love to hear from you whether they’d help us survive nuclear war or not.
12 thoughts on “BhangmeterV2 Answers The Question “Has A Nuke Gone Off?””
Mock testing is good, but when you’re testing for Disaster Recovery purposes it really is worth while running the best test you can do.
Now, where do you get a small nuke…
The Best Korea – where Supreme Leader compensates for his erectile inadequacy with massive transporter erector launchers flaunting equally massive phallic-shaped rockets. They are supposed to be fitted with small nukes.
That’s really cool, but how can we find out that it actually works…. Can anyone point us to a source for home-sized thermonuclear devices that we could use to test the sensor?
I thought I had one once, but it turned out that the crazy-haired guy I sourced it from had given me a case full of used pinball machine parts instead. Tried to remonstrate with him in the Twin Pines shopping mall parking lot a few nights later, and, well…
The first rule of personal collections of thermonuclear devices is: ‘Don’t talk about personal collections of thermonuclear devices.’
If there are endless alternate realities, then we all have a personal collection of thermonuclear devices. Somewhere in some reality. :)
“You, at the back of the classroom! Is that a thermonuclear device you’re hiding under your desk? Well, mister, I hope you brought enough for everyone…” 😂
press that test button monthly…
That’s exactly what it’s used for. Keeps the aircraft flying so the crew can drop the bomb before they die.
Ok, so my only question is where did they get a radiation hardened raspberry pi Pico 2 W. Or is it protected with graded-Z shielding. Or is it inside a large lead, I was going to say box or chest but it would probably need to be a, building to attenuate the intensity enough to keep on working. The SoC is made with a 28 nm process, for some reason I suspect that a 6502 with fewer transistors and made with a 8000 nm process may survive more intense radiation for longer.
They should reach out to Ben Eater and maybe “The Society for Radiological Protection”
This is an interesting gizmo.. Seems like if it detects something that would be of zero use to biologicals. If it is set off, you are done. But as they mentioned, it might detect something just barely soon enough to shunt some power and protect something from EMP. I’d love to learn more about how that works. I can build a Faraday cage and I know that nuke-hardened electronics are made, but I would love to learn specifics.
However I am still on team nothing ever happens; this is all for academic interest only
