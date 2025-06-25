Ceramic Printing Techniques For Plastic

[Claywoven] mostly prints with ceramics, although he does produce plastic inserts for functional parts in his designs. The ceramic parts have an interesting texture, and he wondered if the same techniques could work with plastics, too. It turns out it can, as you can see in the video below.

Ceramic printing, of course, doesn’t get solid right away, so the plastic can actually take more dramatic patterns than the ceramic. The workflow starts with Blender and winds up with a standard printer.

The example prints are lamps, although you could probably do a lot with this technique. You can select where the texturing occurs, which is important in this case to allow working threads to avoid having texture.

You will need a Blender plugin to get similar results. The target printer was a Bambu, but there’s no reason this wouldn’t work with any FDM printer.

We admire this kind of artistic print. We’ve talked before about how you can use any texture to get interesting results. If you need help getting started with Blender, our tutorial is one place to start.