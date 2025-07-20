Researching Glow-Powder Left A Few Scars

Content warning: Human alteration and scalpels.

General warning: We are not speaking as doctors. Or lawyers.

If you watch sci-fi, you probably do not have to think hard to conjure a scene in a trendy bar where the patrons have glowing make-up or tattoos. That bit of futuristic flair was possible years ago with UV-reactive tattoo ink, but it has the unfortunate tendency to permanently fade faster than traditional ink. [Miana], a biohacker, wanted something that could last forever and glow on its own. After months of research and testing, she presents a technique with a silica-coated powder and scarification. Reddit post with graphic content.

The manufacturer does not sell the powder for internal use, so it requires sterilization in an autoclave, which should tell you why this is a hack and not just repurposing. The experimentation includes various scarification techniques and different bandaging approaches, but this is still a small group, and the oldest is measured in months, not years, as of the time of writing.

We think these look amazing, but there are significant caveats. If you have never done scarification, spoiler, it hurts! If the flesh cutting is not bad enough, someone gets to rub sand into the open cuts. You may find yourself carrying a UV flashlight everywhere to charge it up. [Miana] was kind enough to provide the link to the powder she uses, but this link is provided solely so our readers can investigate the ingredients.

If you are more interested in the glowing aspect than the biohacking part, be sure to read about making strontium aluminate. If you want to get into the weeds, you can make a phosphorescence detector and quantify how glow-y something is.