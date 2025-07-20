Remembering Chiptunes, The Demoscene And The Illegal Music Of Keygens

We loved keygens back in the day. Our lawyers advise us to clarify that that’s all because of the demo-scene style music embedded in them, not because we used them for piracy. must feel the same way, as he has a lovely historical retrospective out on “The Internet’s Most Illegal Music” (embedded below).

After defining what he’s talking about for the younger set, who may never have seen a keygen in this degenerate era of software-by-subscription, traces the history of the jaunty chiptunes that were so often embedded in this genre of program. He starts with the early demoscene and its relationship with cracker groups — those are coders who circulate “cracked” versions of games, with the copyright protection removed. In the old days, they’d embed an extra loading screen to take credit for the dastardly deeds that our lawyer says to disavow.

more after the break…

Because often the same people creating the amazing audio-video demos of the “demoscene” were involved in cracking, those loading screens could sometimes outshine the games themselves. (We saw it at a friend’s house one time.) There was almost always excellent music provided by the crackers, and given the limitations of the hardware of the era, it was what we’d know of today as a “chiptune”.

The association between crackers and chiptunes lasted long after the chips themselves had faded into obsolescence. Part of the longevity of the tracker-built tunes is that in the days of dial-up you’d much rather a keygen with a .MOD file embedded than an .mP3, or god forbid, an uncompressed .WAV that would take all day to download.

Nowadays, chiptunes are alive and well, and while they try and hearken back more to the demoscene than the less savory side of their history, the connection to peg-legged programmers is a story that deserves to be told. The best part of the video is the link to keygenmusic.tk/ where you can finally find out who was behind that bopping track that’s been stuck in your head intermittently since 1998. (When you heard it at a computer lab, not on your own machine, of course.)

The demoscene continues to push old machines to new heights, and its spirit lives on in hacking machines like the RP2040.