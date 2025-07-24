Comprehensive Test Set Released For The Intel 80286

Remember the 80286? It was the sequel to the 8086, the chip that started it all, and it powered a great number of machines in the early years of the personal computing revolution. It might not be as relevant today, but regardless, [Daniel Balsom] has now released a comprehensive test suite for the ancient chip. (via The Register)

The complete battery of tests are available on Github, and were produced using a Harris N80C286-12 from 1986. “The real mode test suite contains 326 instruction forms, containing nearly 1.5 million instruction executions with over 32 million cycle states captured,” Daniel explains. “This is fewer tests than the previous 8088 test suite, but test coverage is better overall due to improved instruction generation methods.” For now, the tests focus on the 286 running in real mode. There are no “unreal” or protected mode tests, but [Daniel] aims to deliver the in the future.

[Daniel] uses the tests with the ArduinoX86, a platform that uses the microcontroller to control and test old-school CPUs. The tests aid with development of emulators like [Daniel’s] own MartyPC, by verifying the CPU’s behavior in a cycle-accurate way.

We’ve explored some secrets of the 286 before, too. If you’ve been doing your own digging into Intel’s old processors, or anyone else’s for that matter, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline.

[Thanks to Stephen Walters for the tip!]