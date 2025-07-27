Hackaday Links: July 27, 2025

Sad breaking news late this Sunday afternoon of the passing of nerd icon Tom Lehrer at 97. Coming up through the culture, knowing at least a few of Tom’s ditties, preferably “The Elements” or “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” was as essential to proving one’s bona fides as committing most Monty Python bits to memory. Tom had a way with words that belied his background as a mathematician, spicing his sarcastic lyrics with unusual rhymes and topical references that captured the turbulence of the late 50s and early 60s, which is when he wrote most of his well-known stuff. First Ozzy, then Chuck Mangione, now Tom Lehrer — it’s been a rough week for musicians.

Here we go again. It looks like hams have another spectrum grab on their hands, but this time it’s the popular 70-cm band that’s in the crosshairs. Starlink wannabe AST SpaceMobile, which seeks to build a constellation of 248 ridiculously large communication satellites to offer direct-to-device service across the globe, seeks a substantial chunk of the 70-cm band, from 430 to 440 MHz, to control the satellites. This is smack in the middle of the 70-cm amateur radio band allocation here in the US, but covers the entire band for unlucky hams in Europe and the UK. The band is frequently used for repeaters, which newbie hams can easily access using a cheap hand-held radio to start learning the ropes.

We dug into some of AST’s filings with the US Federal Communications Commission to try to tease out some details, which was about as much fun as it sounds. From what we gather, AST is already licensed by the FCC for 430-440MHz for its five-satellite test constellation, so that’s a done deal. What they seek now is a modification of their license to support the full constellation, which would put 243 additional satellites that are three times the size of those already deployed into low-Earth orbit between 520 and 685 kilometers. The request for 430-440MHz is for emergency telemetry and tracking purposes outside the United States. While this seems like it would have a limited impact, experience has shown that it’s usually worse in practice than it seems on paper.

The ways that some megacorporations find to spend money often boggles the mind, especially for those of us down here at the more modest end of the economic spectrum. But Microsoft spending close to two billion dollars on poop takes that to a whole new level. The company agreed to purchase 4.9 million metric tons of manure, sewage sludge, and agricultural waste over the next twelve years and turn it into a slurry (yum). The poop-shake will then be pumped deep underground to sequester the carbon dioxide and methane that would otherwise be released to the atmosphere, offsetting the greenhouse emissions racked up by the company’s data centers. One assumes that the destination for this material will be some sort of impervious geological formation, such as the ones that trapped the natural gas created by ancient rotting vegetation, or it would defeat the purpose. So essentially, Microsoft is creating new natural gas deposits that could be tapped by future generations. It’s a circle of life.

Did this week seem to fly by for you? It did for us, and perhaps the fact that Tuesday was the second-shortest day in recorded history had something to do with it. The 22nd was 1.34 milliseconds shorter than a nominal 86,400-second day — that’s 15.5 parts per billion for those playing along at home — thanks to a burst of rotational speed. The record for the shortest day was set last July, when the 5th clocked in a blazing 1.66 milliseconds faster than the nominal 24-hour day. As for the cause of this burst of speed, explanations range from redistribution of mass thanks to melting polar ice to weird things happening inside the liquid core of the planet, but whatever it is, it just means less sleep for us.

What do you mean? “qwerty1234” seems like a perfectly fine password to us! Or maybe not, now that a 158-year-old company in the UK has ceased operations thanks to a weak email password. Knights of Old, a trucking company in Northamptonshire (wait — if it’s England, does that make it a “lorrying” company? Or maybe it’s just a drayage?), got hit with a ransomware attack that leveraged an employee’s easily guessed email password. Once in, the attackers did the usual file encryption thing before issuing their demand for £5 million. That amount was beyond the company’s means, so they just noped out and folded up operations. It seems a little hinky to us that a 700-employee company would just throw in the towel like that without trying to at least negotiate with the attackers, but on the other hand, we’d have loved to see the look on their faces when the company just said, “Nah, we’re good.” At least they didn’t put much effort into the attack.

And finally, if you’ve got Kaizen-envy but don’t know where to start, take a look at Tool Trace. It’s a service that purports to create Kaizen foam inserts for organizing your tool drawers directly from a photo. All you’ve got to do is arrange the tools the way you want them in the drawer and take a picture. You need to include a sheet of paper in the photo for scale, either A4 or 8-1/2″x11″, and the app will spit out a DXF or SVG file of the shadowbox outlines. It’s Gridfinity-compatible, too, in case foam alone isn’t anal enough for you. You can then either cut the foam yourself or send the files out to a commercial outfit for manufacturing. We’ve always coveted an ultra-organized toolbox, so this might be fun to try, but it does seem like it has strong potential to trigger a descent into madness. We’ll let you know how it goes.