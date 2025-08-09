SparcStation 1+ Finally Gets Attention

We can’t throw stones. [Leaded Solder] picked up a SparcStation 1+ in 2018 and found it only produced illegal instruction errors. We’re sure he’s like us and meant to get back to it, and, instead, it sat on the bench, taking up space. You eventually have to move it, though, so seven years later, it was time for another go at it.

The first pass back in 2018 revealed that the machine had an interesting life. The full-sized hard drive was salvaged from an Apple computer. Removing the drive resolved the illegal instruction error. The drive seemed to work, but there was still nothing that suggested the machine would fully boot up. The next step was to try booting from a floppy, but that didn’t work either. The floppy cable had been surgically altered, again hinting this machine had seen some tough love.

Fast forward to 2025. This time, a Pi Pico-based SCSI emulator would stand in for the aging and suspect hard drive. Unfortunately, as noted, this machine has undergone some extensive and strange surgery. The power cable feeding the emulator had been rewired backwards, exposing the poor Pi Pico to 12 V, with predictable results. Luckily, it didn’t seem to phase the SparcStation.

The machine has some hard-to find micro fuses and one that powers the SCSI bus was blown. You could wonder if the SCSI emulator blew the fuse, but it appears it didn’t. Pulling the Ethernet fuse and placing it in the SCSI slot improved the machine’s behavior. But the termination power was still a problem. A USB cable temporarily solved that and, in fact, got the machine a little bit further.

That’s as far as he got this time. We’d imagine if you know a lot about this computer and have ideas on how to solve some of the remaining problems [Leaded Solder] would be glad to hear from you. But take your time. We estimate you have at least a few years.

There was a time when every geek wanted a Sun computer. Of course, if this is too much work for you, there’s always emulation.