I, 3D Printer

Like many of us, [Ben] has too many 3D printers. What do you do with the old ones? In his case, he converted it into a robotic camera rig. See the results, including footage from the robot, in the video below. In addition to taking smooth video, the robot can spin around to take photos for photogrammetry.

In fact, the whole thing started with an idea of building a photogrammetry rig. That project didn’t go as well as planned, but it did lead to this interesting project.

Motion control used to be exotic, but 3D printers really put it in the mainstream. The printer has motors, lead screws, gears, and belts. Of course, there are plenty of 3D printed parts, too. He did buy a few new pieces of extrusion and some longer belts. In addition, he had to upgrade one stepper to one that uses gears.

The camera tilts plus or minus 90 degrees on what used to be the X axis. The Y axis moves the camera forward and backward. The Z axis still moves up and down, but the extruder motor has a new job.

The extruder motor rotates the target object. Originally, the plan was to spin the camera, but that was difficult since the ring is 18 inches across. In addition to reliably moving it, there’s the wire management to worry about, too. So even though the original plan was to rotate the camera, the final project rotates the object on a turntable.

After prototyping with the 3D printer, he had an outside service CNC many of the parts in metal, both for the appearance and for the rigidity. But we imagine it would be fine with good-quality 3D printed parts.

Overall, a nice way to upcycle an old printer. We didn’t see the design files for any of the parts, but you’d probably have to customize your approach anyway. We’ve seen plenty of these camera rigs. Some of them recycle other tech.