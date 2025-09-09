Turning A $2 IKEA Lantern Into A Stylish Enclosure

It’s fair to say that the average Hackaday reader enjoys putting together custom electronics. Some of those builds will be spaghetti on a breadboard, but at some point you’ll probably have a project that needs a permanent case. If you’re looking for a small case for your latest creation, check out [Julius Curt’s] modification of an IKEA Vårsyren lantern into a customizable enclosure!

Like most things IKEA, the Vårsyren lantern is flat pack — but rather than coming as a collection of wooden components, the lantern is made of sheet metal. It’s hexagonal in shape with a pair of three sided panels, so [Curt] simply snaps one of them off to make three sides of the final case. The other three sides are 3D printed with the STEP files provided so the case can be made to fit anything around 60x60x114 mm in size.

If flat pack hacking is up your alley, make sure to check out this IKEA 3D printer enclosure next!

Thanks [Clint] for the tip!