It’s fair to say that the average Hackaday reader enjoys putting together custom electronics. Some of those builds will be spaghetti on a breadboard, but at some point you’ll probably have a project that needs a permanent case. If you’re looking for a small case for your latest creation, check out [Julius Curt’s] modification of an IKEA Vårsyren lantern into a customizable enclosure!
Like most things IKEA, the Vårsyren lantern is flat pack — but rather than coming as a collection of wooden components, the lantern is made of sheet metal. It’s hexagonal in shape with a pair of three sided panels, so [Curt] simply snaps one of them off to make three sides of the final case. The other three sides are 3D printed with the STEP files provided so the case can be made to fit anything around 60x60x114 mm in size.
If flat pack hacking is up your alley, make sure to check out this IKEA 3D printer enclosure next!
Thanks [Clint] for the tip!
11 thoughts on “Turning A $2 IKEA Lantern Into A Stylish Enclosure”
Is a hack. Nice.
Actually, should submit it to ikeahackers.net
It’s already on the front page of ikeackaday.com
Am I the only one who thinks 3D printing is kinda expensive? Of course the alternative is a multi-thousand dollar die but…
I’m not good at designing stuff, and use an online service for ordering the parts to get printed. I can never figure out how thick to make the walls or how to chamfer everything to make parts look good, nor do I add ribs to add strength. I’m at the point where I enjoy designing stuff in FreeCAD but everything I design is some variation of a “box”. A cuboid box with screw holes and PCB standoffs
I really, really want to get better at this stuff.
Yeah, it still feels a bit out of reach for me, money wise.
Get your own printer, you can easily find used one now for cheap, sometimes for free, and start prototyping, don’t stop at the first iteration, play with it, change the shape, try something new, but also, look around, what other people do, no one was born with it, i felt the same too, now I can design interesting and useful stuff, you just need to get into the hang of it.
I would say it’s as cheap as it gets – you can buy a decent (better than SotA consumer printers from not so many years ago) FDM printer sub-$200, grab $10 roll of PLA filament, and the cost of rapid prototyping of small items is basically negligible – you can go through as many iterations as you need to perfect your design – in some cases your prototypes might even be partial or scaled down to reduce the plastic waste.
Designing for FDM is a skill that needs to be perfected through iterations, in most cases you will need to waste a several spools, but it’s the same in every craft – let it be woodworking or metalworking, which require way more expensive equipment and way more skill to begin with.
You absolutely should get your own printer! The “feel” for 3D printing comes with time, if you have the chance to see what you’re doing. And when you make your first mistakes and when you try to find a better way to avoid this mistakes etc. pp. Do it now, they aren’t soooo expensive anymore. :-)
It’s definitely expensive if you’re using print services, but really not if you own a printer and you can pick up a useable, working second hand printer for under $100 which will allow you to iterate a design really quickly and learn what works.
um, is it just me or do both the links in the article go to the same thing?
Seems like it’s here: https://hackaday.com/2023/08/29/ikeas-billy-bookshelf-is-a-useful-3d-printing-enclosure/
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)