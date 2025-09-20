Superlatives are tricky things. [mircemk]’s guide “How to make Simplest ever Oscilloscope Clock” falls into that category. It’s that word, simplest. Certainly, this is an oscilloscope clock, and a nice one. But is it simple?
There’s a nice oscilloscope circuit with a cute 2″ 5LO38I CRT and EF80 tubes for horizontal and vertical deflection that we’d say is pretty simple. (It’s based on an earlier DIY oscilloscope project [mircemk] did.) The bill of materials is remarkably sparse– but it’s modules that do it. One entry is a DC-DC step up supply to get the needed HV. Another is a LM317 to get 6.3 V to heat the tubes. The modules make for a very simple BOM, but on another level, there’s quite a bit of complex engineering in those little modules.
When we get to the “clock” part of the oscilloscope clock, that quandary goes into overdrive. There’s only one line on the BOM, so that’s very simple. On the other hand, it’s an ESP32. Depending on your perspective, that’s not simple at all. It’s a microcomputer, or at least something that can play at emulating one.
Oh, in the ways that matter to a maker — parts count, time, and effort, this oscilloscope clock is very simple. The fact that its actually a vector display for a powerful little micro just adds to the versatility of the build. We absolutely love it, to be honest. Still, the idea that you can have millions of transistors in a simple project — never mind the “simplest ever” — well, it just seems weird on some level when you think about it.
It all comes back to what counts as “simple”. If we’re taking lines on a BOM, arguably this would be even simpler if you used an existing oscilloscope.
4 thoughts on ““Simplest” Oscilloscope Is A Cunning Vector Display”
A 555 or even a single transistor is horribly complex in itself and a product of thousands of years of technological development.
I think a project is simple when the work done for that particular project is simple, no matter how giant shoulders it stands on.
This is just my simply posted comment.
nice project, but that schematic…. yikes!
it took ke a full 5 minutes to convert it in my head to something i understand.
may i suggest putting the input tubes to the left so the signal path is traversing from left to right on the schematic. then putting the +350v line on top would also help. now the tube. it has numbered pins, does it has corresponding signal input james as well? i think they are positioned from left to right as the electrons go from cathode to anode and beyond though the deflection plates, but that’s just a guess.
a clear ground line is also handy. look at the capacitor with the ef80 tubes. the ground can go directly to the ground line, in stead of the cluttering way through the cathode resistor. ps. no decoupling there?
just my 2 cents
“Simplest-ever o’scope clock build” is probably defensible…
Simply nice. Love it. My garage hides similar CRT too, beside some magic eye tubes. I am on the quest to dig it out and make it alive with some HV stuff. Carpe diem, tempus fugit.
