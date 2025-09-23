Build Your Own 6K Camera

[Curious Scientist] has been working with some image sensors. The latest project around it is a 6K camera. Of course, the sensor gives you a lot of it, but it also requires some off-the-shelf parts and, of course, some 3D printed components.
An off-the-shelf part of a case provides a reliable C mount. There’s also an IR filter in a 3D-printed bracket.
The processor gets hot, so he used different heat sinks and a fan, too. Overall, this isn’t much custom electronics, but this is an excellent example of assembling existing parts with high-quality 3D printed components.
Heat-set inserts provide a tripon mount. There’s also a custom HDMI monitor mount if you don’t want to use your phone as a viewfinder. One neat oddity that helps is a USB-A cable that splits into three USB-C connectors. Of course, only one of them has data lines. The other two feed power to different parts of the camera.
A good-looking build. At a glance, you could easily think this was a commercial product. We do like these digital camera builds, but we also find 3D printed film cameras fascinating. If 6K is too much for you, you can always downsize.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)