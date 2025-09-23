Build Your Own 6K Camera

[Curious Scientist] has been working with some image sensors. The latest project around it is a 6K camera. Of course, the sensor gives you a lot of it, but it also requires some off-the-shelf parts and, of course, some 3D printed components.

An off-the-shelf part of a case provides a reliable C mount. There’s also an IR filter in a 3D-printed bracket.

The processor gets hot, so he used different heat sinks and a fan, too. Overall, this isn’t much custom electronics, but this is an excellent example of assembling existing parts with high-quality 3D printed components.

Heat-set inserts provide a tripon mount. There’s also a custom HDMI monitor mount if you don’t want to use your phone as a viewfinder. One neat oddity that helps is a USB-A cable that splits into three USB-C connectors. Of course, only one of them has data lines. The other two feed power to different parts of the camera.

A good-looking build. At a glance, you could easily think this was a commercial product. We do like these digital camera builds, but we also find 3D printed film cameras fascinating. If 6K is too much for you, you can always downsize.