Trapped Soul In Time For Halloween

While it is sort of disturbing, it is one of the best uses for a round LCD we’ve seen lately. What is it? Just [vishalsoniindia]’s SoulCage — a pendant that appears to have a poor soul trapped inside of it. Just in time for the upcoming spooky holiday. You can see the device in operation in the short video below.

The heart (sorry, unintentional pun) of the device is an ESP32-S3 round display. That means the rest of it is software, a battery, and a 3D printed case. There’s a switch, too, to select a male or female image as well as shut the device off when not in use.

The display has its own metal case, but to make room for the battery, the printed back replaces the default one. Of course, you want low current consumption when the device is asleep. However, the board has some additional components, so a small hack on the board was required to allow it to stop drawing current.

In particular, a switch was added to put a regulator in shutdown mode, the USB to serial converter needed a change, and a battery level detection circuit was cut. When off, the device draws about one microamp, so battery life should be very long in storage. In operation, the 85 mA draw provides approximately 11 hours of use per full charge. Plenty of time for a holiday party.