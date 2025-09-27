NEC V20: The Original PC Processor Upgrade

In the early 1980s, there was the IBM PC, with its 4.77 MHz Intel 8088 processor. It was an unexpected hit for the company, and within a few years there were a host of competitors. Every self-respecting technology corporation wanted a piece of the action including processor manufacturers, and among those was NEC with their V20 chip and its V30 sibling. From the outside they were faster pin-compatible 8088 and 8086 clones, but internally they could also run both 8080 and 80186 code. [The Silicon Underground] has a look back at the V20, with some technical details, history, and its place as a PC upgrade.

For such a capable part it’s always been a surprise here that it didn’t take the world by storm, and the article sheds some light on this in the form of an Intel lawsuit that denied it a critical early market access. By the time it was available in quantity the PC world had moved on from the 8088, so we saw it in relatively few machines. It was a popular upgrade for those in the know back in the day though as it remains in 2025, and aside from its immediate speed boost there are a few tricks it lends to a classic PC clone. The version of DOS that underpinned Windows 95 won’t run on an 8086 or 8088 because it contains 8016 instructions, but a V20 can run it resulting in a much faster DOS experience. One to remember, if an early PC or clone cones your way.

Hungry for the good old days of DOS? You don’t need to find 80s hardware for that.