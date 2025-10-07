Mesmerizing Patterns From Simple Rules

Nature is known for its intense beauty from its patterns and bright colors; however, this requires going outside. Who has time for that insanity!?!? [Bleuje] provides the perfect solution with his mesmerizing display of particle behavior.

These patterns of color and structure, based on 36 points, are formed from simple particles, also called agents. Each agent leaves behind a trail that adds to the pattern formation. Additionally, these trails act almost as pheromone trails, attracting other particles. This dispersion and attraction to trails create the feedback loops similar to those found in ant herd behavior or slime mold.

Of course, none of this behavior would be very fun to mess with if you couldn’t change the parameters on the fly. This is one main feature of [Bleuje]’s implementation of the 36 points’ ideas. Being able to change settings quickly and interact with the environment itself allows for touching natural feeling patterns without exiting your house!

If you want to try out the simulation yourself, make sure to check out [Bleuje]’s GitHub repository of the project! While getting out of the house can be difficult, sometimes it’s good for you to see real natural patterns. For a great example of this hard work leading to great discoveries, look to this bio-inspired way of protecting boat hauls!

Thanks Adrian for the tip!