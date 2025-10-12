PVC Pipe Structure Design That Skips Additional Hardware

[Baptiste Marx] shares his take on designing emergency structures using PVC pipe in a way that requires an absolute minimum of added parts. CINTRE (French, English coverage article here) is his collection of joint designs, with examples of how they can be worked into a variety of structures.

PVC pipe is inexpensive, widely available, and can often be salvaged in useful quantities even in disaster areas because of its wide use in plumbing and as conduits in construction. It can be cut with simple tools, and once softened with heat, it can be re-formed easily.

What is really clever about [Baptiste]’s designs is that there is little need for external fasteners or hardware. Cable ties are all that’s required to provide the structural element of many things. Two sawhorse-like assemblies, combined with a flat surface, make up a table, for example.

Soda bottles made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are also common salvage and can be used as surprisingly sturdy heat-shrink and even turned into twine or rope; perhaps that could be an option if one doesn’t even have access to cable ties.