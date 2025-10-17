Hackaday Podcast Episode 342: Poopless Prints, Radio In Your Fillings, And One Hyperspectral Pixel At A Time

It was Elliot and Dan on the podcast today, taking a look at the best the week had to offer in terms of your hacks. We started with surprising news about the rapidly approaching Supercon keynote; no spoilers, but Star Trek fans such as we who don’t have tickets will be greatly disappointed.

Elliot waxed on about taking the poop out of your prints (not pants), Dan got into a camera that adds a dimension to its images, and we both delighted in the inner workings of an air-powered squishy robot.

Questions? We’ve got plenty. Is it possible to take an X-ray without an X-ray tube? Or X-rays, for that matter? Did Lucille Ball crack a spy ring with her fillings? Is Algol set to take over the world? What’s inside a germanium transistor? How does a flipping fish say Happy Birthday? And how far down the Meshtastic rabbit hole did our own Tom Nardi fall? Tune in to find out the answers.

