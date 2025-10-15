Rubik’s WOWCube: What Really Makes A Toy?

If there ever was a toy that enjoys universal appeal and recognition, the humble Rubik’s Cube definitely is on the list. Invented in 1974 by sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik with originally the name of Magic Cube, it features a three-by-three grid of colored surfaces and an internal mechanism which allows for each of these individual sections of each cube face to be moved to any other face. This makes the goal of returning each face to its original single color into a challenge, one which has both intrigued and vexed many generations over the decades. Maybe you’ve seen one?

Although there have been some variations of the basic 3×3 grid cube design over the years, none have been as controversial as the recently introduced WOWCube. Not only does this feature a measly 2×2 grid on each face, each part of the grid is also a display that is intended to be used alongside an internal processor and motion sensors for digital games. After spending many years in development, the Rubik’s WOWCube recently went up for sale at $299, raising many questions about what market it’s really targeting.

Is the WOWCube a ‘real’ Rubik’s Cube, and what makes something into a memorable toy and what into a mere novelty gadget that is forgotten by the next year like a plague of fidget spinners?

The Cube’s Genius

Originally created as a 3D visualization aid for Rubik’s students, the key to the Cube is a sphere. Specifically, the rotation occurs around said internal sphere, with the outer elements interlocked in such a way that they allow for free movement along certain planes. It is this simple design that was turned into a toy by the 1980s, with its popularity surging and never really fading.

There are a few definitions of a ‘toy’, which basically all come down to ‘an object to play with’, meaning something that provides pleasure through act of interacting with it, whether that’s in the innocent sense of a child’s playing time, or the mind-in-gutter adult sense. These objects are thus effectively without real purpose other than to provide entertainment and potentially inflict basic skills on a developing mind.

Although this may seem like a clear-cut distinction, there is a major grey zone, inside of which we find things like of ‘educational toys’ and games like chess. These are toys which are explicitly designed to only provide some kind of reward after a puzzle is solved, often requiring various levels of mental exertion.

It’s hard to argue that a Rubik’s Cube isn’t an educational toy, especially considering its original purpose within the education system. After shuffling the faces of the cube, the goal is to somehow move the individual blocks of color back to their fellow colors on a singular face. This is a process that can be done through a variety of methods, the easiest of which is to recognize the patterns that are formed by the colors.

Generally, solving a Rubik’s Cube is done algorithmically, using visual recognition of patterns and applying the appropriate response. While a casual ‘Cuber’ can solve a standard 3×3 cube in less than half an hour using the basic layer-by-layer algorithm, so-called speedcubers can knock this down to a few seconds by applying far more complicated algorithms. As of May 2025 the world record for fastest single solve stands at 3.05 seconds, achieved by Xuanyi Geng.

In this regard, one can easily put Rubik’s Cube in the same general ‘toy’ category as games like chess, go, and shogi. Although the Cube isn’t by itself a multiplayer game, it also clearly invites competition and a social atmosphere in which to better oneself at the game.

Does It WOW?

With the Cube so firmly established in the global community’s psyche and the multi-colored ‘toy’ a symbol of why paying attention during math classes can absolutely pay off later in life, this brings us to the WOWCube. Looking at the official website for the item, one can’t help but feel less than inspired.

Backing up a bit, the device itself is already a major departure from the Cube. Although the WOWCube’s price tag at $299 is absolutely worthy of a ‘Wow’, the 2×2 configuration is decidedly underwhelming. Yes, it rotates like a Cube, and you could use it like a regular 2×2 Cube if that is your thing and you hate a challenge, but the general vibe is that you’re supposed to be playing the equivalent of Flash or phone games on the screens, in addition to using it like a geometrically-challenged smartphone to display statuses and notifications.

For these applications you have the use of a total of 24 1.4″ IPS LC displays, each with a 240 x 240 resolution. Due to the 2×2 configuration, you have eight blocks that can be moved around, each with its own built-in processor, battery, speaker and 6-axis IMU sensor for gyroscope and accelerometer functionality. These blocks communicate with each other using a magnetic system, and after up to five hours of play time you have to recharge it on the special charger.

Currently you can only pre-order the special Rubik’s WOWCube, with delivery expected ‘by Christmas 2025’. You can however get a good idea of what the experience will be like from videos like the 2022 review video of a pre-production unit by MetalJesusRocks, who also helpfully did a teardown while reconnecting the battery in one block after it disconnected during use.

The internals of a 2022-era WOWCube block. (Credit: MetalJesusRocks, YouTube)

Although this happened with a preproduction unit, it provides some indications regarding the expected lifespan of a WOWCube, as these devices are likely to experience constant mechanical forces being applied to it. With no touchscreen, you have to sometimes rather violently tap the cube or shake it to register user input, which will likely do wonders for long-term reliability.

In the earlier referenced pre-production review, the conclusion was – especially after having a group of random folk try it out – that although definitely an interesting device, it’s too expensive and too confused about who or what it is targeting. This is also the vibe in a brief production unit review by major gadget YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, whose ‘Overkill Toys’ video spent a few minutes fiddling with a 2023-era, $599 Black Edition WOWCube before giving it the ‘impressive, but why’ thumbs down.

This also reveals the interesting aspect here, namely that the WOWCube never was designed by the Rubik’s Cube company for Rubik’s Cube users, but rather it’s the Cubios Inc. company that created the WOWCube Entertainment System. The company that owns the Rubik’s brand name, Spin Master, has decided to make this $299 version of with official Rubik’s Cube branding. Basically, you could have bought your own WOWCube all along for the past few years now.

More Of A MehCube

Considering the overwhelming chorus of crickets that greeted the release of earlier versions of the WOWCube Entertainment System, it seems unlikely that slapping Rubik’s Cube branding on a WOWCube will do much to change the outcome. Although Cube enthusiasts don’t mind shelling out a few hundred bucks for a magnetically levitated, fairy dust-lubricated Cube to gain that 0.1 second advantage in competitive solving, this is totally distinct from this WOWCube product.

While absolutely impressive from a technological perspective, and likely a fun toy for (adult) children who can use it to keep themselves occupied with a range of potentially educational games, the price tag and potentially fragile nature of the device rather sours the deal. You do not want to give the WOWCube to a young child who may drop it harder than a $1,400 iPad, while giving Junior a dodgy $5 Rubik’s Cube clone to develop their algorithmic skills with is far less of a concern.

So if Rubik’s Cube fans don’t seem interested in this device, and the average person might be interested, but only if it was less than $100, it would seem that the WOWCube is condemned to be just another overpriced gadget, and not some kind of ‘digital re-imagining’ of the veritable Cube, as much as the marketing makes you want to sign up for a WOWClub subscription and obligatory ‘AI’ features.