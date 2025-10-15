2025 Hackaday Supercon: Crafting The Final Frontier Keynote Event

In the history of entertainment, few properties have made the sort of indelible mark on popular culture as Star Trek has. In 950 episodes across the twelve television series that have carried the name, the franchise has made a spectacle not of explosions and machismo, but of competent professionals working together to solve complex problems. In the world of Star Trek, the coolest people in the room are the scientists, engineers, physicists, and doctors — is it any wonder so many in the sciences credit the show for putting them on their career path?

To celebrate the impact of Star Trek, we’re proud to announce our keynote event for the 2025 Hackaday Supercon: Crafting the Final Frontier. This round-table discussion led by Andrew [MakeItHackin] will bring together some of the artists that have helped cultivate the look and feel of the final frontier since Star Trek: The Next Generation and all the way into the modern era with Star Trek: Picard.

While the art direction of the original Star Trek series from 1966 was remarkably ahead of its time, these are some of the key individuals who were brought in to refine those early rough-hewn ideas into cultural touchstones. Their work ended up becoming more than simple entertainment, and ultimately helped inspire some of the real-world technology we use on a daily basis. The iconic LCARS computer interface predicted the rise of the touch screen, while its impossible to look at props such as the PADD and Tricorder and not see the parallels with modern tablets and smartphones.

The following Star Trek veterans are set to join us at Supercon 2025:

Michael Okuda Michael Okuda invented the iconic “LCARS” graphic style for Star Trek. He supervised graphics on four Star Trek series and six Trek movies. His work has earned him three primetime Emmy nominations and the NASA Exceptional Public Service medal. Denise Okuda Denise Okuda was video playback supervisor on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and other Trek productions. She is coauthor of the Star Trek Encyclopedia and Chronology and recipient of the Art Directors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Rick Sternbach Rick Sternbach is a Hugo and Emmy award-winning space and science fiction artist. His clients include NASA, Smithsonian, Analog and many others. With the rebirth of Star Trek, beginning with The Next Generation, Rick created new spacecraft, tricorders, phasers, and hundreds of other props and set pieces. Liz Kloczkowski Liz Kloczkowski is an art director and author of “Resurrecting the Enterprise-D”, renowned for her contributions to Star Trek: Picard. She played a pivotal role in designing Picard’s iconic sets, including the Eleos 12, the Titan-A’s sickbay, transporter room, nacelle room, environmental control room, crew quarters, and a faithful recreation of the Enterprise-D bridge.

Bear Burge Bear Burge has over 40 years of experience in the television and movie industry as a professional prop fabricator, model maker, and machinist. He has created, fabricated, and designed iconic props for Star Trek, including Picard’s Ressikan Flute, Geordi’s VISOR, and Worf’s baldric. Michael W. Moore Michael W. Moore has worked in the entertainment industry for over 40+ years, specializing in prop fabrication and product development. Michael worked on multiple blockbusters including the Star Trek Franchise, and The Hobbit trilogy, as well as cult classics such as Beetlejuice, Gremlins 2, and Re-Animator.

Beaming Up October 31st

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of Supercon 2025. If you’re interested in checking out this stellar (no pun intended) panel, or any of the other fascinating talks and workshops we’ve already announced, there’s still time to get tickets.

But don’t wait too long. Something tells us that the rest of those tickets will get snapped up quickly once we finally reveal this year’s badge, which will be coming very soon.