A Logical Clock That Pretends To Be Analog

[kcraske] had a simple plan for their clock build. They wanted a digital clock that was inspired by the appearance of an analog one, and they only wanted to use basic logic, with no microprocessors involved. Ultimately, they achieved just that.

Where today you might build a clock based around a microcontroller and a real-time clock module, or by querying a network time server, [kcraske] is doing all the timekeeping in simpler hardware. The clock is based around a bunch of 74-series logic chips, a CD4060 binary counter IC, and a 32.768 KHz crystal, which is easy to divide down to that critical 1 Hz. Time is displayed on the rings of LEDs around the perimeter of the clock—12 LEDs for hours, and 60 each for minutes and seconds. Inside the rings, the ICs that make up the clock are arranged in a pleasant radial configuration.

It’s a nice old-school build that reminds us not everything needs to run at 200 MHz or hook up to the internet to be worthwhile. We’ve featured some other fun old-school clocks of late, too. Meanwhile, if you’re cooking up your own arcane timepieces, we’d love to hear about it on the tipsline.