There was a time, long ago, when passenger vehicles used to be much simpler than they are today. There were many downsides of this era, safety chief among them, but there were some perks as well. They were in general cheaper to own and maintain, and plenty could be worked on with simple tools. There’s perhaps no easier car to work on than an air-cooled Volkswagen, either, but for all its simplicity there are a number of modern features owners add to help them with these antiques. [Pegor] has created his own custom engine head temperature monitor for these vehicles.
As one could imagine with an air-cooled engine, keeping an eye on the engine temperature is critical to ensuring their longevity but the original designs omitted this feature. There are some off-the-shelf aftermarket solutions but this custom version has a few extra features that others don’t. It’s based on a ATMega32u4 microcontroller and will work with any K-type thermocouple, and thanks to its open nature can use a wide array of displays. [Pegor] chose one to blend in with the rest of the instrumentation on this classic VW. The largest issue that needed to be sorted out was around grounding, but a DC-DC converter created an isolated power supply for the microcontroller, allowing the thermocouple to be bonded to the grounded engine without disrupting operation of the microcontroller.
The finished product looks excellent and does indeed blend in to the dashboard more than the off-the-shelf temperature monitor that was in use before. The only thing that is planned for future versions is a way to automatically dim the display when the headlights are on, as [Pegor] finds it a little bright at night. We also enjoy seeing anything that helps these antiques stay on the road more reliably as their modern descendants don’t have any of the charm or engineering of these classics.
6 thoughts on “Keep An Eye On Your Air-Cooled Engine”
Very strange.
For the Trabant and the air-cooled Robur trucks manufactured in the GDR, no temperature monitoring was necessary. Read small cars, trucks I dover personally many years.
The design was safe, so there was no need for fear.
Trabant…Safe…
LOL
Good one.
Does he know the critical cylinder on his VW engine?
IIRC it’s left front that always burned exhaust valves…That’s where you want the temp sender.
I’d double check that, been ages.
I did bugs when they were super cheap, fun cars, not so much fashion accessories.
Modern ‘bug enthusiasts’ get angry when I talk about the number of German bugs I cut into Bajas.
They seem to think a Wolfburg was something special…
I don’t really like the digital dash.
Should have gone with something period correct if he wanted to keep the value.
Hopefully easy to remove.
Do you know why?
The oil cooler was right above the left front cylinder (#3 IIRC) and blocked the airflow to it.
Cylinder #3 is the hot one since it sits offset out of the stream of air. That’s why down the middle fan shroud conversions are nice if you can find them though pricey. I love putting T4 oil coolers on T1 engines and modifying the doghouse to fit. It makes a big difference on the oil temps.
Agree with the digital point, but that can be fixed by designing an analogue display, may not work well for one that small, would need a slightly bigger round display.
