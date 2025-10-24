Making WiFi Sound Like Dial-Up Internet

Dial-up modems had a distinctive sound when connecting, with the glittering, screeching song becoming a familiar melody to those jumping online in the early days of the Internet. Modern digital connections don’t really have an analog to this, by virtue of being entirely digital. And yet, [Nick Bild] decided to make WiFi audible in a pleasing tribute to the modems of yore.

The reason you could hear your dial-up modem is because it was actually communicating in audio over old-fashioned telephone lines. The initialization process happened at a low enough speed that you could hear individual sections of the handshake that sounded quite unique. Ultimately, though, once a connection was established at higher speed, particularly 33.6 k or 56 k, the sound of transmission became hard to discern from static.

Modern communication methods like Ethernet, DSL, and WiFi all occur purely digitally — and in frequencies far above the audible range. Thus, you can’t really “listen” to a Wi-Fi signal any more than you can listen to the rays of light beaming out from the sun. However, [Nick] found an anachronistic way to make a sound out of WiFi signals that sounds vaguely reminiscent of old-school modems. He used a Raspberry Pi 3 equipped with a WiFi adapter, which sniffs network traffic, honing in on data going to one computer. The packet data is then sent to an Adafruit QT Py microcontroller, which uses the data to vary the amplitude of a sound wave that’s then fed to a speaker through a digital-to-analog converter. [Nick] notes this mostly just sounds like static, so he adds some adjustments to the amplitude and frequency to make it more reminiscent of old modem sounds, but it’s all still driven by the WiFi data itself.

It’s basically WiFi driven synthesis, rather than listening to WiFi itself, but it’s a fun reference to the past. We’ve talked a lot about dial-up of late; from the advanced technology that made 56 k possible, to the downfall of AOL’s long-lived service. Video after the break.