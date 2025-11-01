Building A PV Solar-Powered Quadcopter

One of the most frustrating parts about flying a quadcopter is having to regularly swap battery packs, as this massively limits what you can do with said quadcopter, never mind its effective range. Obviously, having the sun power said quadcopter during a nice sunny day would be a much better experience, but how workable is this really? While airplanes have used solar power to stay aloft practically indefinitely, a quadcopter needs significantly more power, so is it even possible? Recently, [Luke Maximo Bell] set out to give it a whirl.

His quadcopter build uses a large but very lightweight carbon fiber frame, with large 18″ propellers. This provides the required space and lift for the solar panel array, which uses 27 razor-thin panels in a 9×3 grid configuration supported by a lightweight support frame.

Due to the lightweight construction, the resulting quadcopter actually managed to fly using just the direct power from the panels. It should be noted however that it is an exceedingly fragile design, to the point that [Luke]’s cat broke a panel in the array when walking over it while it was lying upside-down on a table.

After this proof of concept, [Luke] intends to add more panels, as well as a battery to provide some buffer and autonomous flying hardware, with the goal of challenging the world record for the longest flying drone. For the rest of us, this might make for a pretty cool idea for a LoRaWAN mesh node or similar, where altitude and endurance would make for a great combo.