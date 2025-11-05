Hacking Buttons Back Into The Car Stereo

To our younger readers, a car without an all-touchscreen “infotainment” system may look clunky and dated, but really, you kids don’t know what they’re missing. Buttons, knobs, and switches all offer a level of satisfying tactility and feedback that touchscreens totally lack. [Garage Builds] on YouTube agrees; he also doesn’t like the way his aftermarket Kenwood head unit looks in his 2004-vintage Nissan. That’s why he decided to take matters into his own hands, and hack the buttons back on.

Rather than source a vintage stereo head unit, or try and DIY one from scratch, [Garage Builds] has actually hidden the modern touchscreen unit behind a button panel. That button panel is actually salvaged from the stock stereo, so the looks fit the car. The stereo’s LCD gets replaced with a modern color unit, but otherwise it looks pretty stock at the end.

Adding buttons to the Kenwood is all possible thanks to steering-wheel controls. In order to make use of those, the touchscreen head unit came with a little black box that translated the button press into some kind of one-wire protocol that turned out to be an inverted and carrier-less version of the NEC protocol used in IR TV remotes. (That bit of detective work comes from [michaelb], who figured all this out for his Ford years ago, but [Garage Builds] is also sharing his code on GitHub.)

Having the protocol, it simply becomes a matter of grabbing a microcontroller to scan the stock buttons and output the necessary codes to the Kenwood head unit. Of course now he has extra buttons, since the digital head unit has no tape or CD changer to control, nor AM/FM radio to tune. Those get repurposed for the interior and exterior RGB lighting [Garage Builds] has ̶i̶n̶f̶l̶i̶c̶t̶e̶d̶ mounted on this ̶p̶o̶o̶r̶ lovely car. (There’s no accounting for taste. Some of us love the look and some hate it, but he’s certainly captured an aesthetic, and now has easy control of it to boot.) [Garage Builds] has got custom digital gauges to put into the dash of his Nissan, and some of the extra buttons have been adapted to control those, too.

The whole car is actually a rolling hack as you can see from the back catalog of the [Garage Builds] YouTube channel, which might be worth a look if you’re in the intersection of the “electronics enthusiast” and “gearhead” Venn Diagram.

There’s no accounting for taste, but we absolutely agree with him that making everything black rectangles is the death of industrial design.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen retro radios hacked together with micro-controllers; take a look at this one from a 1970s Toyota. Now that’s vintage!