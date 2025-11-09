Hackaday Links: November 9, 2025

We’re always a wee bit suspicious about articles that announce some sort of “World’s first” accomplishment. With a couple of hundred thousand years of history, most of which wasn’t recorded, over which something like 117 billion humans have lived, any claims of primacy have to be taken with a grain of salt. So when the story of the world’s first instance of a car being hit by a meteorite came across our feed, we had to check it out. The car in question, a Tesla, was being driven in South Australia by veterinarian Andrew Melville-Smith when something suddenly crashed into its windshield.

The Tesla, which was in Autopilot mode at the time, continued on its merry way, which likely means its cameras didn’t see anything out of the ordinary. While this potentially supports the claim that the impactor came from above, the fact that the windshield wasn’t fully penetrated kind of speaks against that hypothesis. Also arguing against a cosmogenic origin for the impactor is the inability to find anything on the roadway near the crash site. But Dr. Melville-Smith is adamant that it must have been a meteorite due to evidence of the windshield glass having melted slightly. Again, this raises a few red flags for us, as anything energetic enough to melt glass on impact surely would have gone straight through the windshield, the driver, the seat, the floor, the battery pack, and probably the roadway, too. Then again, we recently saw a legit meteorite impact caught on camera, and that was a surprisingly low-energy event. Oh, and the “first ever” claim? Maybe not, since it seems as if a moving car was struck by a meteorite back in 1950.

Well, that’s it, folks, we’re calling it: the New Space Race is over, and the Chinese have won. Have they landed on the Moon? Set foot on Mars? No, nothing boring like that — they served up the first barbecue in space! The seminal accomplishment came after the installation of a new oven on the Tiangong space station, which is apparently a souped-up microwave with some air-fryer-like features. The six taikonauts currently aboard the space station put the new appliance through its paces with chicken wings, which were sent up on a recent supply run. The linked article has a picture of the wings, which honestly look a little wimpy compared to Buffalo wings; then again, some of the — ahem — aftereffects of properly spiced hot wings might not go over so well in a closed environment. Regardless, we’re sure the meal was a welcome change from the usual space food fare, especially compared to the offerings aboard the ISS, which seem pretty meager. All we’ve ever seen there are tortillas smeared with peanut butter. Pretty sad.

If you’re of a certain vintage and want to feel old, check this out: it’s been 37 years since the “Morris Worm” made cybersecurity a thing. The Internet worm, which exploited a couple of vulnerabilities in Unix systems to propagate, was written by Robert Morris at Cornell University, who has always claimed that he did it just to see if it could be done. It could and it did, infecting 10% of the machines on the fledgling Internet within 24 hours and causing damage (in the form of post-infection mitigation effort) to the tune of $10,000,000. In an interesting twist, Morris was the son of cryptologist Robert Morris, who played a role in the events described in The Cuckoo’s Egg by Cliff Stoll.

And finally, there are more than a few ways to start a flame war in the comments section — Metric vs. Imperial, emacs vs. vi, ridiculously clunky and horrible UK power plugs vs. plugs from literally anywhere else in the world — but one sure way to set one off is to pit Wago lever-lock terminals against good old American wire nuts. Personally, we can see the case for each and make use of both types of connectors in our projects, but if you can’t bear to suffer the slings and arrows of using “those European things” in a proper American junction box, these Wago-disguising 3D prints might be right up your alley. Designed to slip over the two-circuit version of the lever-lock connector, these will hide your shame at not being willing or able to twist a couple of wires together with wire nuts. Have fun in the comments!