Morse Code For China

It is well known that pictographic languages that use Hanzi, like Mandarin, are difficult to work with for computer input and output devices. After all, each character is a tiny picture that represents an entire word, not just a sound. But did you ever wonder how China used telegraphy? We’ll admit, we had not thought about that until we ran into [Julesy]’s video on the subject that you can watch below.

There are about 50,000 symbols, so having a bunch of dots and dashes wasn’t really practical. Even if you designed it, who could learn it? Turns out, like most languages, you only need about 10,000 words to communicate. A telegraph company in Denmark hired an astronomer who knew some Chinese and tasked him with developing the code. In a straightforward way, he decided to encode each word from a dictionary of up to 10,000 with a unique four-digit number.

A French expat took the prototype code list and expanded it to 6,899 words, producing “the new telegraph codebook.” The numbers were just randomly assigned. Imagine if you wanted to say “The dog is hungry” by writing “4949 1022 3348 9429.” Not to mention, as [Julesy] points out, the numbers were long driving up the cost of telegrams.

It took a Chinese delegate of what would eventually become the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to come up with a method by which four-digit codes would count as a single Chinese character. So, for example, 1367 0604 6643 0932 were four Chinese characters meaning: “Problem at home. Return immediately.”

Languages like Mandarin make typewriters tough, but not impossible. IBM’s had 5,400 characters and also used a four-digit code. Sadly, though, they were not the same codes, so knowing Chinese Morse wouldn’t help you get a job as a typist.