Assistive Radio Tells You What You Can’t See

We think of radios as audio devices, but for people who are visually impaired, it can be difficult to tell which channel you are listening to at any given time. [Sncarter] has a family member with vision impairment and built a radio to help her. Unfortunately, it was difficult to replicate, so he decided to try again. The result is an FM radio that provides audible status notifications about power and frequency. Check it out in the video below.

This isn’t just some hacked-up commercial radio, but a ground-up design that uses a TEA5767 with an ATMega328 for control. There is an LCD for when someone else might use the radio and an audio amplifier. He built the prototype on a breadboard, but moved the finished product to a PCB.

It isn’t just the electronics and the sound that are assistive. The case has raised bosses to help the user find things like the switch and rotary encoder. The Arduino can speak frequency announcements, although the quality of the voice is something he wants to tackle in the next revision.

These radios on a chip give you many design options. These same ideas can be useful for audiobook players, too.