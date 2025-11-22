Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) is one of those things that sounds like it must be woo when you first hear of it. “A trickle of current that can deal with chronic pain better than the pills we’ve been using for decades? Yeah, and what chakras do you hook this doo-hickie up to?” It seems too good to be true, but in fact it’s a well-supported therapy that has become part of scientific medicine. There are no crystals needed, and you’re applying electrodes to the effected area, not your chakras. Like all medical devices, it can be expensive if you have to buy the machine out-of-pocket… but it is just a trickle of current. [Leon Hillmann] shows us its well within the range of hackability, so why not DIY?
[Leon]’s TENS machine is specifically designed to help a relative with hand problems, so breaks out electrodes for each finger, with one on the palm serving as a common ground. This type of TENS is “monophasic”– that is, DC, which is easier than balancing current flowing in two directions through quivering flesh. The direct current is provided at 32 V to the digit electrodes, safely kept to a constant amperage with a transistor-based current limiting circuit. The common ground in the palm is pulsed at a rate set by an ATmega32U4 and thus controllable: 14 Hz is given as an example.
Obviously if you want to reproduce this work you’re doing it at your own risk and need to consult with relevant medical professionals (blah blah blah, caveat gluteus maximus) but this particular sort of medical device is a good fit for the average hacker. Aside from prosthetics, we haven’t seen that much serious medical hacking since the pandemic. Still, like with synthesizing medical drugs, this is the kind of thing you probably don’t want to vibe code.
6 thoughts on “DIY TENS Machine Is A Pain-Relief PCB”
If you are going to use this on anyone but yourself even without charging anyone for it (pun intended), you might want to make sure your relevant legal authorities have a history of “looking the other way” and not enforcing “practicing medicine without a license” rules on situations like this. You don’t want some prosecutor who is looking for another notch on his belt to use you as an example.
Except the good kind of course:
Block Key Components Function
Control ATmega32U4, crystal, ISP header Generate PWM pulses, manage timing
A much more useful would be the biofilm disruption level voltage and current to put across a deep wound.
I mean, it’s not likely to actually kill anyone.
Without seeing the schematic or the code it’s hard to tell.
But it’s still mildly amusing/terrifying just seeing the layout. What happens when the victim touches USB ground with the other hand? What about electrode polarization from net DC? Is it low enough power density to avoid electroporation? What happens when that unprotected FET fails?
Back when I worked at sparkfun I was obsessed with TENS unit laser tag and built some crude prototypes. Couldn’t get anyone else excited about it…
This is why some things are regulated. With no actual xformer to get true isolation all it’s gonna take is one of those caps to short one day to loose your isolation.
