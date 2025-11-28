An Online Repository For KiCad Schematics

In the desktop 3D printing world, we’re fortunate to have multiple online repositories of models that anyone can load up on their machine. Looking to create a similar experience but for electronic projects, [Mike Ayles] created CircuitSnips — a searchable database of ready-to-use KiCad schematics available under open source licenses.

Looking for reference designs for LiPo chargers? CircuitSnips has you covered. Want to upload your own design so others can utilize it? Even better. Currently, there are over four thousand circuits on CircuitSnips, although not all have been put there purposely. To get the project off the ground, [Mike] scrapped GitHub for open source KiCad projects. While this doesn’t run afoul of the licensing, there’s a mechanism in place for anyone who wants to have their project removed from the repository.

To scrape the depths of GitHub, [Mike] had to simplify the text expression for the KiCad projects using a tool he’s since released. For anyone so inclined, he’s even put the entire site on GitHub for anyone who wants to try their hand at running it locally.

CircuitSnaps fills a very specific space to post your circuit diagrams, but if you’re looking for somewhere to host your complete designs, we can’t fail to mention Hackaday’s own repository for hardware projects and hacks!