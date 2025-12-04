UEFI On ARM? More Likely Than You Think

Now, Rock 5 ITX+ is no x86 board, sporting an ARM Rockship RK3588 on its ITX form-factor PCB, but reading this blog post’s headline might as well give you the impression. [Venn] from the [interfacinglinux.com] blog tells us about their journey bringing up UEFI on this board, thanks to the [EDK2-RK3588] project. Why? UEFI is genuinely nice for things like OS switching or system reconfiguration on the fly, and in many aspects, having a system management/configuration interface for your SBC sure beats the “flash microSD card and pray” traditional approach.

In theory, a UEFI binary runs like any other firmware. In theory. For [Venn], the journey wasn’t as smooth, which made it very well worth documenting. There’s maybe not a mountain, but at least a small hill of caveats: having to use a specific HDMI port to see the configuration output, somehow having to flash it onto SPI flash chip specifically (and managing to do that through Gnome file manager of all things), requiring a new enough kernel for GPU hardware acceleration… Yet, it works, it really does.

Worth it? From the looks of it, absolutely. One thing [Venn] points out is, the RK3588 is getting a lot of its features upstreamed, so it’s aiming to become a healthy chip for many a Linux goal. From the blog post comments, we’ve also learned that there’s a RPi UEFI port, even if for a specific CPU revision of the Model 5B, it’s still a nifty thing to know. Want to learn more about UEFI? You can start here or here, and if you want a fun hands-on example, you could very well start by running DOOM.