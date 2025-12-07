The Key To Plotting

Plotters aren’t as common as they once were. Today, many printers can get high enough resolution with dots that drawing things with a pen isn’t as necessary as it once was. But certainly you’ve at least seen or heard of machines that would draw graphics using a pen. Most of them were conceptually like a 3D printer with a pen instead of a hotend and no real Z-axis. But as [biosrhythm] reminds us, some plotters were suspiciously like typewriters fitted with pens.

Instead of type bars, type balls, or daisy wheels, machines like the Panasonic Penwriter used a pen to draw your text on the page, as you can see in the video below. Some models had direct computer control via a serial port, if you wanted to plot using software. At least one model included a white pen so you could cover up any mistakes.

If you didn’t have a computer, the machine had its own way to input data for graphs. How did that work? Read for yourself.

Panasonic wasn’t the only game in town, either. Silver Reed — a familiar name in old printers — had a similar model that could connect via a parallel port. Other familiar names are Smith Corona, Brother, Sharp, and Sears.

Since all the machines take the same pens, they probably have very similar insides. According to the post, Alps was the actual manufacturer of the internal plotting mechanism, at least.

The video doesn’t show it, but the machines would draw little letters just as well as graphics. Maybe better since you could change font sizes and shapes without switching a ball. They could even “type” vertically or at an angle, at least with external software.

Since plotters are, at heart, close to 3D printers, it is pretty easy to build one these days. If plotting from keystrokes is too mundane for you, try voice control.