People say they don’t make em’ like they used to, and while this isn’t always the case, it’s certainly true that old vices rarely die with time. This doesn’t mean they can’t use a refresh. [Marius Hornberger] recently backed that up when he decided to restore an old vice that had seen better days.
When refreshing old tools, you’ll almost always start the same: cleaning up all the layers of grease and ruined paint. The stories that each layer could tell will never be known, but new ones will be made with the care put into it by [Marius]. Bearings for the tightening mechanism had become worn down past saving, requiring new replacements. However, simply swapping them with carbon copies would be no fun.
[Marius] decided to completely rethink the clamping mechanism, allowing for much smoother use. To do this was simple, just machine down new axial bearings, design and print a bearing cage, machine the main rod itself, and finally make a casing. It’s simple really, but he wasn’t done and decided to create a custom torque rod to hammer in his vicing abilities. Importantly, the final finish was done by spraying paint and applying new grease.
Old tools can often be given new life, and we are far from strangers to this concept at Hackaday. Make sure to check out some antique rotary tools from companies before Dremel!
6 thoughts on “Vice Of Old Brought To The Modern Age”
Saw “old vice” in the headline. Got completely different idea of what the article would be about until I saw the thumbnail.
Clarified by the OP actually spelling it “vise”.
Now going to wait for the actual vise experts to weigh in. Machinists I know have strong opinions about vises. Other people have strong opinions about vices.
Either way you spell it, they DO die. Survivorship bias is a wonderful drug. (being the proud keeper of somewhat more than 20 of the bench/machinist variety, and about the same in milling/drill press/shaper vises and several blacksmith types, as well, from roughly 1850 to the mid 20th cty)
While it’s certainly true that “old vices rarely die with time”, I think the word you are looking for here is “vise”.
Unless you’re from a country that uses proper English.
… he was a wise vise king by not having vices …
He had great vise-roy to help run it though.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)