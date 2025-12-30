Xcc700: Self-Hosted C Compiler For The ESP32/Xtensa

With two cores at 240 MHz and about 8.5 MB of non-banked RAM if you’re using the right ESP32-S3 version, this MCU seems at least in terms of specifications to be quite the mini PC. Obviously this means that it should be capable of self-hosting its compiler, which is exactly what [Valentyn Danylchuk] did with the xcc700 C compiler project.

Targeting the Xtensa Lx7 ISA of the ESP32-S3, this is a minimal C compiler that outputs relocatable ELF binaries. These binaries can subsequently be run with for example the ESP-IDF-based elf_loader component. Obviously, this is best done on an ESP32 platform that has PSRAM, unless your binary fits within the few hundred kB that’s left after all the housekeeping and communication stacks are loaded.

The xcc700 compiler is currently very minimalistic, omitting more complex loop types as well as long and floating point types, for starters. There’s no optimization of the final code either, but considering that it’s 700 lines of code just for a PoC, there seems to be still plenty of room for improvement.