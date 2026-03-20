Google Unveils New Process For Installing Unverified Android Apps

It’s no secret that Google really doesn’t like it that people are installing Android applications from any other source than the Play Store. Last year they proposed locking everyone into their official software repository by requiring all apps to be signed by verified developers, an identity which would be checked against a Google-maintained list. After a lot of pushback a so-called ‘advanced flow’ for installing even unsigned APKs would be implemented, and we now know how this process is supposed to work.

Instead of the old ‘allow installing from unknown sources’ toggle, you are now going to have to dig deep into the Developer Options, to tap the Allow Unverified Packages setting and confirm that nobody is forcing you to do this. This starts a ‘security delay’ of twenty-four hours after you restart the device, following which you can finally enable the setting either temporarily or permanently. It would seem these measures are in place to make it more difficult for a scammer to coerce a user into installing a malicious app — whether or not that’s a realistic concern or not, we’re not sure.

When we last covered this issue this ‘advanced flow’ had just been introduced as an appeasement option. In addition to this a limited free developer account was also pitched, which now turns out to allow for up to only 20 device installations. If you want more than this, you have to pay the $25 fee and provide your government ID.

Although Google’s public pitch is still that this is ‘for user security’, it will also mean that third-party app stores are swept up in these changes, with developers who publish on these stores subject to the same verification rules. This means that Android users will have to learn quickly how to enable this new option as it will be rolled out to more countries over the coming months.

The reality is that scammers will simply work around this issue by buying up already verified developer accounts. At the same time, it’ll cripple third-party app stores and indie developers who had intended to distribute their Android app by simply providing an APK download.