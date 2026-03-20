Google Unveils New Process For Installing Unverified Android Apps

It’s no secret that Google really doesn’t like it that people are installing Android applications from any other source than the Play Store. Last year they proposed locking everyone into their official software repository by requiring all apps to be signed by verified developers, an identity which would be checked against a Google-maintained list. After a lot of pushback a so-called ‘advanced flow’ for installing even unsigned APKs would be implemented, and we now know how this process is supposed to work.
Instead of the old ‘allow installing from unknown sources’ toggle, you are now going to have to dig deep into the Developer Options, to tap the
Allow Unverified Packages setting and confirm that nobody is forcing you to do this. This starts a ‘security delay’ of twenty-four hours after you restart the device, following which you can finally enable the setting either temporarily or permanently. It would seem these measures are in place to make it more difficult for a scammer to coerce a user into installing a malicious app — whether or not that’s a realistic concern or not, we’re not sure.
When we last covered this issue this ‘advanced flow’ had just been introduced as an appeasement option. In addition to this a limited free developer account was also pitched, which now turns out to allow for up to only 20 device installations. If you want more than this, you have to pay the $25 fee and provide your government ID.
Although Google’s public pitch is still that this is ‘for user security’, it will also mean that third-party app stores are swept up in these changes, with developers who publish on these stores subject to the same verification rules. This means that Android users will have to learn quickly how to enable this new option as it will be rolled out to more countries over the coming months.
The reality is that scammers will simply work around this issue by buying up already verified developer accounts. At the same time, it’ll cripple third-party app stores and indie developers who had intended to distribute their Android app by simply providing an APK download.
15 thoughts on “Google Unveils New Process For Installing Unverified Android Apps”
Here’s a better proposal: don’t provide what 20 years ago would be considered almost a supercomputer to illiterate people with IQ of a fruit fly. Scammers exist only because there are suckers who fall for their tactics.
It’s like i side load apps all the time
Never had a problem
That’s only a desktop and laptop pc problem
Never got malware or viruses on my phone
Never needed antivirus on my phone
It’s like Google made up na problem, and trying to fix something that wasn’t broken to begin with
Sometimes I want to side load an apk, because I want an older version that didn’t display ads and shit
Or some bugs in new version
Or software simply not available on PlayStore
Can the “Allow Unverified Packages” procedure be started anytime by anyone or only by a young unicorn during the second full moon after the Autumn equinox? Thank you.
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Quite a few of the streaming radio apps on the Play store are predatory, ongoing subscription fees to access open source, crowd sourced, station directories and ‘free’ streaming. The only app you need is RadioDroid. Perfect in function even if it is a little plain to the eye.. it’s not available on the Play Store.
The only version of Termux I trust is the github version. I’m addicted to bash scripting, wget, gallery-dl, yt-dlp, ffmpeg.. there’s so many little things you can do with Termux to polish Android’s rough corners.
I use Winlator for mass tagging in Android.. with the Windows version of mp3tag. Audio tagging in 2026, on Android, is still severely lacking.
The process of putting software you want to run on a computing device already had a proper name, and that is simply “installing”. Please, everyone, stop calling it “sideloading”, that is the term they want us to use because it makes it sound like going around something we’re not supposed to.
Do you have trouble with the term “apps” as well?
App, short for “application” is a term that substituted the word “program”, don’t “they” want us to use that either? Who cares, it’s a word, nothing changes the system as it is is bad enough (people using high power computers with a tiny screen but no keyboard controlled by a silly/inaccurate touchy touch interface that in most cases is barely good enough to almost do what you need to do and then your finger slips and you move 2 pages back but there is no undo ability). Who cares.
Regarding the topic, it’s a bit annoying that “sideloading” could possibly eventually be outlawed. But people always find a way, it will become a bit harder to do, but impossible, I do not think so.
Really? It will never be impossible?
I’m still waiting for people to “find a way” to root a decently spec’d up to date phone.
if (Allow_Unverified_Packages == true) remaining_warranty_time=0;
?
Olaf
Why don’t they make their operating system safe enough so it can handle unsigned apps?
makes me icky to say it but .. I don’t really see this as a bad thing at all. Decent compromise.
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A knowledgeable person can do whatever they want, after 24 hrs. Do it once, live your life.
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If you don’t already have elderly parents, just wait. Of all the life stressors (career, family, money) not a lot of people talk about aging parents. 24 hour wait (to do something the vast majority of users will never need anyway, HaD readers excluded) to decrease the months long pain of identity theft in a parent/elderly person? I can live with that.
Yeah this is honestly better than I feared so long as google doesn’t change it every few months to be increasingly more restrictive/difficult (the whole crab in a pot of water with rising temperature analogy).
This is nothing more than the equivalent of malicious compliance in regards to preserving device owners freedom to install what they want without Google’s interference.
So when do we get a Linux phone that doesn’t have anemic hardware?
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