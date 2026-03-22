The 8051 was an 8-bit Harvard-architecture microcontroller first put out by Intel in 1980. They’ve since discontinued that line, but it lives on in the low-cost STC8 family of chips, which is especially popular in Asia. They’re cheap as, well, chips — under 1$ — but lack compatibility with modern toolchains. If you’re happy with C, then you’re fine, but if you want to plus-plus it up and use all those handy-dandy shortcuts provided by the Arduino ecosystem, you’re out of luck. Or rather, you were, until [Bùi Trịnh Thế Viên] aka [thevien257] came up with a workaround.
The workaround is delightfully Hack-y. One could, conceivably, port a compiler for Arduino’s Wiring to the 8051, but that’s not what [Viên] did, probably because that would be a lot of work. There isn’t even a truly modern toolchain to put plain C on this chip. Instead, [Viên] started with rv51, a RISC-V emulator written in 8051 assembly language by [cryozap]. RISC-V is a lot easier to work with and, frankly, a more useful skill to build up.
Now emulation does come with a cost: 8kB of flash memory and a 100x to 1000x slowdown in the emulated application code. For that reason, anything timing critical, like interrupts, should probably be handled the old-fashioned way. He’s targeting the STC8H8K64U specifically, so if you happen to have other STC8-based dev boards lying around, you’ll have some extra work ahead of you.
Of course, you can get ultra-cheap microcontrollers that are natively RISC V already– and they’re good enough to act as microcomputers of the era the 8051 hails from, so this hack is likely going to stay fairly niche. Still, if you’re in that niche, teaching an 8051 to speak RISC might be a handy trick to have in your back pocket.
11 thoughts on “Arduino Code? On My 8051? It’s More Likely Than You Think”
>100x to 1000x slowdown
so it’s about as useful as a substitute toilet seat made from raw shrimps
after taking a dump not only you have to wipe, but also scrape squished dead fish from your buttocks
One of those times I’d rather not have a vivid imagination. It’s too late though…
Crustaceans, not fish.
Yes that slowdown is very severe.
That said, could this 8051 method, or perhaps betetr the C toolchain which apparently already exists for 8051, ever be used to flash “arduino” (the basic bits of underlying C and C-language, non-assembly, port mamipulations) code to an SiLabs C8051F850 series chip?
Thanks
A car, that not only runs on gas, but also needs six couples of heavy horses and a fox in order to move very slowly.
8051 should finally die. Even Amish EEs use MSP430 nowadays.
Can it run doom?
The 8051 is what they used in the keyboards when PCs couldn’t even run DOOM. So, no, probably not.
Ha ha, love it!!
First thought: “Oh man, that title…” second thought: “oh Jesus was that really twenty five years ago…”
Using the SDCC C compiler with a C++ to C pre-processor is likely a more feasible solution. But still a funny project.
An even more feasible solution is to simply port your C++ code to C. Don’t get me wrong, I prefer C++ to everything but for some embedded processor, you must aggressively remove wasted bytes.
Why not just program it directly in C? You would be using old tools, but they worked pretty well back in the day. There’s even an open source C compiler for the 8051.
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