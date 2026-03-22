The 3DFX Voodoo Lives Again In An FPGA

The 3DFX Voodoo was not the first dedicated 3D graphics chipset by any means, but it became the favourite for gamers among the early mass-market GPUs. It would be found on a 3D-processing-only PCI card that sat on the feature connector of your SVGA card. The Voodoo took any game that supported its Glide API into the world of (for the time) smooth and beautiful 3D. They’re worth a bit now, but if you don’t fancy forking out for mid-’90s silicon in 2026, there’s another option. [Francisco Ayala Le Brun] has implemented the 3DFX Voodoo 1 in SpinalHDL for FPGAs.

The write-up goes into the Voodoo’s architecture. Where the parts of a modern GPU are programmable for the various functions it can do, in this part they are dedicated hardware functions for the various graphics tricks the chip can perform. Implementing such an architecture on an FPGA led to bugs and timing problems, and the write-up deals with that in detail.

The whole thing can be found in a GitHub repository if you’re curious, and is definitely worth a read for anyone interested in 1990s retrocomputing. 3DFX themselves would eventually be swallowed by Nvidia, a rival whose offerings would overtake them at the end of the ’90s, but they still represent a somewhat special moment. Don’t forget, if you have the real thing, you can probably upgrade its memory.

Header image: Konstantin Lanzet, GFDL.