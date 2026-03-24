3D Printed Robot Arm Built For Learning Purposes

If you want to work with robots you can do all sorts of learning with software and simulation, but nothing quite beats getting to grips with real machinery. That was the motivation for [James Gullberg] to build this impressive robot arm.

Featuring six degrees of freedom, the robot arm is mostly constructed of 3D printed components. This let [James] experiment with a wide variety of joint and reducer designs for the sake of learning and investigation. The base of the robot uses a fairly conventional planetary gear drive, while shoulder and elbow joints rely on split-ring planetary gearboxes to allow for high torque density with regards to size. [James] implemented a neat sensing technique here, integrating alternating magnets into the output ring gear which are monitored via a magnetic encoder. The wrist joint switches things up again, running via an inverted belt differential.

Running the show is an STM32 microcontroller, which talks to all the encoders, communicates with a Raspberry Pi over CAN bus, and handles all the necessary PID control loops and step generation for the drive motors. The plan is to run higher-level control on the Raspberry Pi which will run a ROS 2-based software stack. Already, the various joints look smooth and impressive in motion.

If you’re looking to learn about robot arms, you really can’t beat building one. We’ve featured a few projects along these lines before. Most of them aren’t exactly production-line ready, but they will teach you a ton about control, motion planning, and all sorts of associated skills. That experience can be invaluable if you intend to work with robots in industry.

Thanks to [JohnU] for the tip!