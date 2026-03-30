Retro Open Source Camera Straight From The ’90s

In our modern society, we have started to take the humble camera for granted. Perhaps because of this, trendy standalone cameras have started to take off. Unfortunately, most of the time these cameras are expensive and not any better than those in our everyday smartphones. If only there were some open-source solution where you could build and customize your own standalone device? [Yutani] has done just that with the SATURNIX.

Simple microcontrollers and cameras meant for Raspberry Pis are a dime a dozen these days. Because of this, it’s no surprise to hear that the SATURNIX is based on recognizable hardware, a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and an Arducam 16MP sensor. The Pi Zero powers both the sensors’ capture abilities and the interactive LCD display.

With a simple visual design, the device could certainly fit into the same market we see so many other standalone cameras. Pictures from the camera look great without or with the included filter options if you want a more retro look. While currently there do appear to be some speed improvements needed, the best part of open source is that you yourself can help out!

We always love ambitious open source projects that look to build a true base for others to work on, and this seems like no exception! If you want similarly impressive feats of optical trickery, look no further than using scotch tape as a camera lens!