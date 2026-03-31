An Oscilloscope The Way They Used To Be

It’s likely that Hackaday has a readership with the highest percentage of oscilloscope ownership among any in the world, and we’re guessing that most of you who fit in that bracket have a modern digital instrument on your bench. It’s a computer with a very fancy analogue front end, and the traces are displayed in software. Before those were a thing though, a ‘scope was an all-analogue affair, with a vacuum-tube CRT showing the waveform in real time. [Joshua Coleman] has made one of these CRT ‘scopes from scratch, and we rather like it.

Using a vintage two inch round tube, it includes all the relevant power supplies and input amplifiers for the deflection plates. It doesn’t include the triggers and timebase circuitry you’d expect from a desktop instrument though, so unless you add a sawtooth on its X input it’s only good for some Lissajous figures. But that’s not the point of a project like this one, because it’s likely even the cheapest of modern ‘scopes way exceeds any capabilities it would have even if it were fully formed. It’s a talking point and an attractive demonstration of a bit of early-20th-century physics, which probably many of us would appreciate if it were ours.

A video of the device is below the break, meanwhile we’ve taken a look in the past at the prehistory of the oscilloscope.